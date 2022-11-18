Twitter building displays foul messages for Musk–  ‘Petty racist, worthless…’

The growing anger among Twitter workforce against their new chief- Elon Musk does not seem to end soon. Soon after trending “#RIPTwitter”, “GoodByeTwitter”, and “TwitterDown” on the platform itself, the employees have now allegedly peculiarly trolled the billionaire.

Videos of Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco containing foul language used against CEO Musk have gone viral all over the social networking world.

In a latest digital message, Musk has been labelled as a “mediocre manchild, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire, bankruptcy baby, supreme parasite, petulant pimple, apartheid baby”.

However, it is not clear as to who is behind these messages against Musk–activists, or the employees.

In the mean time, scores of Twitter employees have reportedly decided to resign from the social media company following a new due date from Musk where employees are supposed to choose between “long hours at high intensity,” or simply quit their job.

The resignations denote the stubbornness of some of Twitter’s 3,000 or so employees to work at a company where Musk earlier laid off half of the workforce including top liaison, and is relentlessly changing the work policies to focus on long hours of work at an intense pace.

According to the Twitter posts reviewed by Reuters, more than 110 employees across at least four continents had declared their decision to leave in public.