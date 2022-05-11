Musk praises Chinese workers and says Americans try ‘to avoid going to work at all’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has complimented Chinese labor, claiming that Americans attempt “to avoid going to work at all.”

The world’s richest man made the remarks during an online interview when asked which electric vehicle start-up firm had most impressed him.

He first commended Volkswagen for its breakthrough in the market before predicting that the majority of Tesla’s competition will come from China, where Tesla has a new manufacturing factory.

“The company making the most progress besides Tesla is VW, which is not a startup but could be viewed in some ways as a startup from the electrical vehicle standpoint, so VW is doing the most on the electric vehicle front,” he informed the Financial Times Live event.

He then praised the news coming out of China, the world’s largest car market and also where Tesla has a manufacturing unit in Shanghai.

“I think there will be some very strong companies coming out of China,” he added. According to him, there are just a lot of super talented industrious people in China who strongly believe in manufacturing.

“They won’t just be burning the midnight oil, they’ll be burning the 3 am oil, they won’t even leave the factory type of thing, whereas folks in America are attempting to avoid going to work at all.”

Mr. Musk made no mention of Lucid or Rivian, two American rivals.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen sold the most electric vehicles in Europe in 2021 and has sold out of electric vehicles in Europe and the United States for 2022. The business announced last week that it has a backlog of 300,000 orders in Western Europe alone.