Musk takes mom to Met Gala; makes funny faces at the cameras

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, attended the Met Gala in New York City with his supermodel mother Maye Musk, who has been the talk of the town since his $44 billion offer for Twitter was accepted. The SpaceX CEO was in a silly mood as he walked the red carpet, making amusing faces that amused (some) Netizens. Others were less thrilled; one user feared, “My entire net worth is in the hands of this man,” after seeing a video of Musk.

My entire net worth is in hands of this man @elonmusk #TSLA pic.twitter.com/64YL1EYimi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 3, 2022

Musk sported a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and coattails, while his mother wore an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress with dazzling strappy heels and long pearls to the occasion.

During a press conference, Musk stated that he wants to extend the reach of Twitter beyond the existing “niche” until most Americans utilize the social media network. Elon stated that he wants to make Twitter “as inclusive as possible,” adding that he would “want to have the rest of the world” on the network.

He also expressed his desire for Twitter to become more “transparent.” He also wants the company’s software to be open to public scrutiny.

Elon Musk has proposed a $44 billion plan to purchase Twitter; if the deal is finalized, the social media network would become a private corporation owned by the Tesla CEO, who was born in South Africa. Employees and the general public have highlighted several concerns about the social media platform’s management strategy. Musk has a Twitter following of 90.3 million people.

Elon Musk’s net worth is $257 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jeff Bezos of Amazon is at second place with $170 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault with $136 billion.

In 2018, he wore a white tuxedo jacket with white script on the back that read ‘novus ordo seclorum,’ which means ‘new world order,’ to declare his relationship with singer Grimes’red carpet official.’

Lil Nas X, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, music mogul Scooter Braun, Nina Agdal, and rapper Lil Baby were among the guests at Musk’s VIP after-party at the stylish private club Zero Bond last year.

Due to the pandemic, the event was moved to September in 2021, rather than its customary May date.

Maye Musk has been a working model in South Africa since she was 15 years old and continues to be in high demand.

She posed naked on the cover of Time magazine’s health edition in 2010, and she posed as an aged pregnant lady on the cover of New York in 2011.

She and her son have both been to the gala multiple times. Maye and Elon went in 2016, with the theme ‘Manus x Machina.’

‘From the moment he could speak, he could discuss,’ Maye remarked when asked to describe her kid.