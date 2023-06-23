Musk vs Zuckerberg: Tech titans agree to fight in a cage fight, UFC confirms

Two of the richest people in the world and also the ones who own the social media space are all ready to take their corporate to the fighting cage. The tech titans have given a nod to take on each other inside a “cage”. Meanwhile when the whole world was speculating how serious Zuckerberg and Musk were in this context, UFC President Dana White had come up with an answer that was enough to send all the doubts away.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chairman Elon Musk, who have constantly been the talk of the town in their respective business fields have started to garner waves in the sports sector as well. Noticeably, the two are aware of arguably the toughest games in the field of sports i.e., the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and are have decided to step in for a one-on-one inside the Octagon.

In an interview with TMZ Live, Dana White told that he had a conversation with both Zuckerberg and Musk on the phone about the fight context and insisted that both are “dead serious” about fighting each other in UFC Octagon. The UFC president is of the opinion that Musk vs Zuckerberg could become the biggest fight in history. “Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White said.

Replying to Musk’s comment, a Twitter user had written “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now”. The Twitter user was pointing towards Zuckerberg’s victory in a recent Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held at a Silicon Valley high school in which he had won two medals- a gold and a silver.

Zuckerberg on Wednesday had taken to his Instagram story to agree to Musk’s challenge for a fight. The Meta boss shared a screenshot of Musk’s “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol” comment and then the Facebook founder posted a Khabib Nurmagomedov inspired picture with the caption, ” Send me location”.

“Vegas Octagon” Musk responded, adding: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

UFC President White has professed that Zuckerberg asked him to find out if TESLA boss Elon Musk was serious about the fight. White then asked Musk who replied to him “Yeah, I am dead serious”.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world — bigger than anything that’s ever been done, it would break all pay per view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity,” White said.

“You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would wanna see it,” he added.

The amount of money made by a Musk vs. Zuckerberg tussle could be huge, and White is well aware of it.

Previously, President White was involved in one massive money-making fight prior to when the UFC allowed Conor McGregor to box Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. It was the second-highest selling pay-per-view of all time, with 4.3 million buys domestically.

White anticipates that a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would leave that number far behind by a huge margin.

“I think it triples that. There’s no limit on what this thing could make,” White said. “… Everybody would watch it. Everybody would want to see it.”

