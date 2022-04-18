Muskmelon NFTs gave a return of nearly 6000 per cent on listing day

Muskmelon, a utility token developed on the Binance smart chain and Ethereum, has hit the worlds of NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) and gaming. Muskmelon was listed on the Bitmart and XT platforms on 15 April 2022. Within the first hour of trading, the Melon token surged by 2900 percent and in a matter of hours nearly 6000 percent, bringing huge gains to investors.

To take advantage of the growing interest in NFTs and gaming, the creators of the Muskmelon project launched 10 Billion Melon, which is the native currency and can be used for non-fungible tokens, in-game assets, and even for other purposes. can be done. Of these, five billion were initially issued at a special launch price of US$0.05 per watermelon.

Globally it is said that the gaming industry will hit $ 218.7 Billion along with a sustainability growth percentage of 8.7% per year. When we see the gaming industry the number of gamers is increasing exponentially.

The current state of the gaming industry has many components like face recognition, cloud gaming, and virtual reality. It has been seen that the children who are into gaming are performing better in academics.

Digital assets and collectibles help in creating non-fungible tokens that are used in blockchain technology. We all are aware that technology is constantly evolving. This phenomenon of the fast evolution of technology is known as accelerating change. When the technology improves or redesigns it brings changes to the future generations at a faster pace.

The technology frontier on this front is evolving at a continuous pace and humans are continuing to expand and explore the endless world of technology through various new pathways like artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Further, Mathews told ANI that “Many new variants of technology are emerging and they are named digital collectibles. Let us understand the meaning of NFT, which is a non-fungible token. It is part of the blockchain and is a digital ledger sort of entity that can be sold and traded at the same time.

They have valuable information stored in them. NFT is very unique as it contains valuable information such as digital photos and videos. When in the game, NFT means that they are the sole owners. Melon is the Native currency, which can be used to purchase NFTs, and In-Game assets. Moreover, it can be used in contribution to the Ukraine Relief Fund.”