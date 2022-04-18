Moonbirds project opened for minting; bringing in $66 million

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales saw a small uptick over the last week as $658.4 million in NFT sales were recorded, up 3.35% in seven days. Out of 15 blockchains, Polygon-based NFT sales saw the largest increase in volume, jumping 106.68% this week. Moreover, over the last seven days, an NFT collection called Moonbirds saw the largest sales volume gathering $231.9 million.

As one of the most sought-after NFT collections this year, each NFT provides value far beyond its quirky feathered companion, granting holders access to rewards exclusive to the MoonBird community. Additionally, each MoonBird acts as the holder’s key to enter the PROOF collective’s private discord. Where holders will reap the benefits of further upcoming rewards inside the PROOF community. Furthermore, Moonbird holders will receive first access to PROOF’s upcoming metaverse “Project Highrise” in the near future.

Moonbirds high mint price at 2.5 ETH caused mixed emotions as many users found the price hard to justify. However, with a current floor price resting above 11.9, the collection has reached over 41k in trading volume on OpenSea. Not to mention reaching number one on OpenSea’s 7-day chart and number two for the month.

PROOF’s innovative “Nesting” feature allows holders to acquire additional perks for their nesting periods and the cumulative time the asset has nested. Staked Moonbirds level up over time achieving new tiers and nest upgrades, enabling access to enhanced rewards to holders, all while staying inside the owner’s wallet.

The longer you nest, the more you gain, and the more you benefit inside the ecosystem. However, be aware of the restrictions on nested assets. Nested Moonbirds “can’t be transferred using usual functions,” meaning that technically you can list your piece. However, any attempt to purchase the asset via OpenSea or LooksRare would fail.

Additionally, PROOF collective members holding their MoonBird & Collective Pass in the same wallet will enable a unique background for their Moonbird NFT. However, if you sell your MoonBird, it will revert back to its original background. Though the discord remains exclusive to holders, details and future plans remain available to the public through various social outlets.

The most expensive floor price were held by the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, which has a floor price of 103.5 ETH at the time of writing. BAYC’s floor value is followed by PROOF Collective (78 ETH), Cryptopunks (63.69 ETH), Bored Ape Chemistry Club (34.33 ETH), and Azuki (26.5 ETH).