Heard anything about the new scandal related to the IT industry? Elon Musk, CEO, and big boss of Tesla; is in deep trouble, all because of a brand-new AI company that he has recently founded, xAI. Not all the shareholders of Tesla are happy about this at all and some of them have chosen to bring legal action against Musk and the board of Directors at Tesla. Well, what an interesting tale is this, let us take the look and go deep into it.

The Lawsuit

Well, then, what is all this about? The battle began when Tesla’s mind, Elon Musk, formed a new artificial intelligence venture xAI. Well, now you might think that having more AI is beneficial to have awesome technologies in the Tesla car firm. Wrong! From its direct competition with Tesla to its mismanagement of Holdings capital and assets, the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund, along with two other individual shareholders, have major concerns with xAI. They say that just like a young genius leaving his old school to start his own, Musk is now diverting resources and talent to Tesla solely for his new shiny toy.

Accusations Against Musk

They claim that Musk has frustrated the business from performing its lawful obligations by failing to meet his fiduciary responsibility. Basically, that means he has to do what is best for Tesla and its shareholders—which in political speak is known as operating in solely the clients’ behalf. But they everything but believe that he has his eyes set on the success of the xAI. The lawsuit even states, ‘The idea that the CEO of a chief stock corporation in Delaware is capable of – with the apparent endorsement from the board members – begin a rival company as well as poach on the talent as well as capital of his corporation in an evident attempt to build up the startup is incredible.’ Those are quite powerful words!

Ethical Concerns

But wait, there’s more! The lawsuit also also accuses Musk of violating Tesla’s code of business ethic by beginning and leading xAI. Now it also appears that even the board is just sitting back and allowing him to carry out whatever actions he pleases. As it has been seen, the shareholders are seeking the court’s order to force Musk to surrender his ownership in xAI and transfer it to Tesla.

AI and Tesla

And now, gentlemen, here comes the tricky part. From the time Musk started funding Tesla, he has always depicted it as being at the frontline when it comes to AI. This reputation has only helped Tesla and elevated its stock to its current standing in the market. However, upon the establishment of xAI in 2023, there have been complaints that Tesla was poaching its employees and attracting its resources. Eleven current or former Tesla employees have already made the switch to xAI as per a headcount. But wait, there’s more – or at least, more of an accusation: Musk allegedly stole a large shipment of AI processors from NVIDIA that were intended for Tesla to deliver to his social media business, X.