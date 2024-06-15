Slice, a fintech business based in Bengaluru, has successfully raised $20 million (about INR 170 crore) from Neo Asset Management’s Credit Opportunities Fund in a debt financing round. This financing is a portion of a larger debt round of $30 million, or around INR 255 crore, of which the rest funds are anticipated to be received shortly. The money will be used for working capital needs and corporate objectives, according regulatory filings.

Credits: Inc 42

The Strategic Move: Why Debt Funding?

Debt funding, as opposed to equity financing, allows companies like slice to raise capital without diluting ownership. This strategy can be particularly advantageous for startups looking to maintain control while still accessing substantial financial resources. The $20 million injection will enable slice to manage its operations more effectively, ensuring stability and fostering growth amidst the evolving fintech landscape.

Neo Asset Management’s Confidence in Slice

slice’s business concept and potential have been significantly endorsed by the funding from Neo Asset Management’s Credit Opportunities Fund. With the recent closure of its inaugural Special Credit Opportunities Fund, Neo Asset Management raised INR 2,575 crore from family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). This fund is concentrated on making investments in non-triple-A rated businesses that are at least turning a profit on their operations, demonstrating a measured risk on the promising future of slice.

Historical Context: Slice’s Evolution and Regulatory Challenges

Slice was founded in 2016 by Rajan Bajaj and started off as a buy now pay later (BNPL) platform. It provided a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) that was similar to a credit card and had no late penalties, interest, or yearly fees. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changed the regulations in 2022, making it illegal for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide credit on PPIs. Slice was compelled to change its business strategy due to this legislative change, which prompted it to look into possible mergers and launch additional financial services like UPI payments, consumer credit, and prepaid payment banking accounts via its app.

Merger with North East Small Finance Bank: A Strategic Realignment

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved slice’s merger with North East Small Finance Bank, situated in Guwahati, earlier this year. The National Company Law Tribunal has not yet approved this merger (NCLT). After the acquisition is finalized, Slice will receive a banking license, greatly enhancing its capabilities and extending its market reach. With this calculated adjustment, Slice will be better equipped to provide a wider range of financial services and strengthen its competitive advantage by utilizing its banking license.

Impact on the Fintech Ecosystem

With the $20 million debt financing and the impending merger closing, Slice is well-positioned to have a significant influence on the fintech industry. Slice may expand its product line, win over more clients, and possibly take up more market share by getting a banking license. This move is in line with the larger trend of fintech companies becoming neobanks, providing a full range of banking services to serve the consumer base that prioritizes digital platforms.

Future Prospects and Strategic Growth

With the backing of marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Gunopsy Capital, Blume Ventures, Advent International’s Sunley House Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Anfa, slice is well-positioned for future growth. The debt funding will not only support immediate operational needs but also enable strategic investments in technology, customer acquisition, and product innovation.

Conclusion: A Promising Path Ahead

The recent debt funding round from Neo Asset Management underscores the confidence in slice’s vision and strategic direction. As slice navigates the complexities of the fintech landscape, the support from investors and the anticipated merger with North East Small Finance Bank will be pivotal in its evolution. This move sets the stage for slice to redefine its role in the financial services industry, offering a robust, customer-centric banking experience.

In conclusion, slice’s ability to adapt to regulatory changes, secure significant funding, and strategically align with established financial institutions positions it for a promising future in the competitive fintech market.