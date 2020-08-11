Must have tech-accessories under Rs.5000

Technology is now an essential part of our lives. Having realized this, the markets are flooded every day with newer tech-gadgets and devices. The processing and specifications of each device/accessory are unimaginably comforting and irresistible. However, it is essential to keep a balance with the price.

Thereby, we have curated a list of must-have tech accessories that one can buy under Rs.5000 only. Along with that, different websites cater to different deals/discounts, which can further help you save on your purchases. Let’s read more about this.

Amazfit Bip Lite Smart Watch

Smartwatches are the new OGs from the tech-world. Varied brands have now been launching extensively mastered smartwatches that are not just beautiful but also ‘smart’. However, the prices seem to be unaffordable for everyone. Here is a feature-loaded smartwatch from Amazfit that is not just under your budget but also serves the purpose of a smartwatch accurately.

This watch looks like a Pebble time or Apple watch which is quite impressive in terms of the overall design. It has a sleek casing made of plastic but it is not at all flimsy and doesn’t look cheap. In fact, the casing makes it light-weight with a thin design. It has got a single button operation that lets you unlock, swipe menu, and customize.

This watch can give you up to 15-days battery life. Some of its best features include:

Embedded with 10 sports modes

22 hours of continuous GPS working time

Transflective color display

Health assessment system

BioTracker- PPG Heart Rate Sensor

Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch is a must-have tech accessory under Rs.5000 in addition to which you can avail extra discounts with Amazon coupons 2020. This watch is available at Amazon for Rs.4,799 only. Also, you can use SBI credit card or credit card EMIs to get an extra 10% off.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) with Clock

Sure, speakers are good but what’s best is a sound-controlled speaker! Taking the advancement to yet another level, new technology-driven smart speakers have been introduced in the market with features like voice-control, light sensors, etc. indeed, everything is going ‘smart’ so why should Audio-technology stay behind? From a list of must-have tech-accessories under Rs.5000, here is one smart speaker which you can buy using Amazon India discounts at just Rs.3,599.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) comes with a Clock which is perfect for your bedside table and you can ask Alexa to set an alarm for you. Other features like snooze are also embedded. This is one of the most popular smart speakers with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature, or timers. You can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn and Gaana apps, by asking Alexa to play the song. Moreover, this smart speaker has light sensors that can automatically adjust the display’s brightness, day or night.

And, the best part is that it works with compatible smart devices from Philips, Wipro, Syska, and more. Not just that but it is also designed to protect your privacy with built-in layers of privacy protection and controls. This product can make your life easier while multi-tasking.

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock from Amazon India at a 35% discounted price of Rs.3,599.

Mi 20000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank

The new-age smartphones are loaded with features and applications that case quick drainage of battery. No matter how strong or lost-lasting battery your smartphone guarantees, you cannot take a chance especially in case of emergencies. And clearly, Power Banks are one of the must-have tech-accessories one should possess. So, keeping the budget constraints in mind here is a wonderful Power Bank from Mi with 20000mAH capacity.

The Mi 20000mAH Power Bank supports two-way fast charging for up to 18W, thereby ensuring that your device is fully and quickly charged. It has a slim body & light-weight which can be slipped into the bag and carried everywhere you go. The power bank comes with 9 layers of circuit protection to ensure safe and easy charging. With its two-way charging feature, you can charge two smartphones at a time. This is compatible with all smartphones and comes with a 6-months domestic warranty only at Amazon India.

You can purchase the Mi 20000mAH Power Bank from Amazon at a 20% discounted price of Rs.1,599 only.

Audio-Technica Over-Ear Professional Headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x is a sturdy over-ear professional monitor headphone with amazing built and an affordable price. These headphones offer an incredible audio quality with booming bass. Besides the innate specifications, these headphones have a trendy look with a soft ear pad that cushions your ears for a comfortable listening experience.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x features a circumaural design that gives superb sound isolation even in a loud environment. The headphones are designed with copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils to improve sound quality and sensitivity of speakers. Moreover, it is made of pro-grade materials, making them durable.

These can give you a purely professional performance with 40 mm neodymium drivers and rare earth magnets, which boosts sound performance. As it is modulated to upgrade low frequency, it delivers an immaculate and clear solid with no mutilation. The earphone likewise accompanies a 3m straight single side link which makes it advantageous for studio following or field recording. the product requires a maximum input power of 700mW, delivering an uninterrupted experience. Also, these are compatible with your smartphones, laptops, desktops, etc. ensuring high-end sound quality, always.

Get your hands on these solid headphones at a 28% discounted price of Rs.4,599 only at Amazon India.

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Oneplus is now an extremely popular brand in the field of technology offering smartphones, TVs, earphones, etc. with the newest features, the best operating systems, and a long-lasting with fast-charging battery life. Carrying a headphone or a speaker is not convenient while traveling or working in the office. That is where Bluetooth earphones or wired earphones come into the list of must-have tech-accessories.

Here is a recently launched Bluetooth earphone from Oneplus at an affordable price and incredible performance. The Oneplus Bullets Wireless Bluetooth Earphones are compatible with all smartphones. The most enticing feature is that it requires a short-duration charging of just 10 minutes for a long 10 hours performance.

These Bluetooth earphones come with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 QCC3024 chipset. Besides that, these earphones have convenient features like Quick Switch, Quick Pair, and Magnetic Control to render a whole new acoustic experience. Once fully charged, these can give up to 20 hours of playtime. Also, with a 9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone fitted in each earbud, the experience of listening to music is made better, rich, and superior.

You can choose from Black, Blue, Mint, and Oat colors of Oneplus Bullets Bluetooth earphones available at Amazon India at just Rs.1,999.

Verdict

There are numerous new devices brought into the market every day. But, especially for people with a budget constraint, it is essential to differentiate between what is a must-have and what is not. Here we presented a list of 5 must-have tech-accessories under Rs.5000. All the listed accessories are picked up, keeping in mind a regular day of a working individual and also that of a student. These were some necessary accessories, from best brands and best features that you can buy online from websites like Amazon or Flipkart. So, dig into the discounts and make your list of must-have accessories to shop.