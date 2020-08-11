BigHaat secured $2 million in pre-Series A round from Ankur Capital

BigHaat, a Bangalore based startup, has secured around $2 million in Pre-Series A funding. The startup will use the capital to scale its data and technology.

The company is going to be hiring across the various departments in its business and aims to engage more than 10 million farmers across India over the next 2 years.

Sachin Nandwana, Co-founder of BigHaat, said in a release, “I predict that in the next two-to-three years, every family will have at least one smartphone. That will be a game-changer for digital platforms,making technology accessible to farmers.”

Sateesh Nukala, CEO of BigHaat, said, “The traditional agri-inputs supply-chain is a broken experience, causing financial distress for the farmer. Technology can address this serious problem and transform a farmer’s pre-harvest journey into a profitable one.”

Tsuyoshi Ito, CEO, and Akito Arima, Agri/FoodTech Lead Capitalist, Beyond Next Ventures said,

“BigHaat is using its technology to build and enable the agri-supply chain in India by connecting farmers with quality suppliers. We are excited to support BigHaat to become India’s largest digital ecommerce platform in the agriculture sector in the near future. We look forward to partnering with existing and new investors and leveraging their expertise on the journey forward.”