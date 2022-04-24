Mutant Football League 2 Revealed

On 22nd April developer Digital Dreams, officially announced that it is currently working on Mutant Football League 2, the sequel to its 2017 hit Mutant League Football. New game modes, updated graphics, new and updated game systems, and much more will await players in the sequel. Of course, there will also be a lot more mutants and action. Developer Digital Dreams will also add new game modes to the sequel, the biggest of which will be the Dynasty Supreme franchise mode. On Thursday, developer Digital Dreams officially announced that it was working on a sequel.

This is a series of fierce battles between groups of unique mutants, built in the likeness of a football match. The Mutant Football League became so popular that the animated show aired between 1994 and 1996. Born on the SEGA Mega Drive/Genesis as a 1993 EA game, Mutant League Football achieved cult status with its violent fantasy twist on American football.

In single-player campaign mode, the player is challenged to win leagues in all three divisions of a fictional American football league known simply as “The League”. The storyline begins in the final moments of the previous season’s final game, in which a player-created team follows the New York Nightmare. In the closing seconds, the new team plays one last game to win the last game of the previous season, but Quentin Sands fires the quarterback and injures him, ending his career. Hall of Famer Tim Kitzrow, renowned announcer for NBA Jam and NFL Blitz, will voice the game, providing you with commentary for each match. IGN exclusively announced that Digital Dreams is currently working on a sequel.

You can also look forward to new dirty tricks and expanded characters from all-star players, as well as new modes and online features. There will also be more games and arrangements to choose from, bringing new challenges to the gameplay. You can play as 18 teams of the most bloodthirsty mutants and monsters, such as the Skeleton Dead, Armored Bruiserbots, Outlaw Aliens, Mutated Humans, and Monstrous Orcs. While no release window has been given we'll be looking out for more information towards the latter part of the year.