Nacon Buys Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Developer For $60 Million

Nacon has acquired Lord Of The Rings: Gollum developer Daedalic Entertainment for $60 million. Nacon already owns several studios along with another group that will soon join Nacon’s ranks. Through the strengthening of the company, NACON strengthens its position as a leader in AA games and benefits from the synergy between the two companies with complementary profiles to solidify its position as a leading brand in the gaming industry. Tighten will allow NACON to acquire several key intellectual property assets and benefit from Daedalic Entertainment’s significant publishing and game development experience.

NACON will support future projects by joining forces through its sales, publishing, and marketing teams, bringing together 16 NACON development studios, AA game publishing, and premium gaming device design and distribution, NACON focuses on 30 years of experience serving gamers.

Daedalic Entertainment announced three years ago that they were working with Middle-earth Enterprises on Gollum, the first title to be released alongside “the possibility of new future experiences,” so Daedalic and NACON can now continue to collaborate on them. , if a new project appears after Gollum is released. Daedalic Entertainment was also confirmed to be working on more than just an upcoming Lord of the Rings game, “announcing nine new games for 2022,” NACON said in a post.

According to a press release, the current executive team "will continue to manage Daedalic Entertainment with a high degree of autonomy in development and publishing." Daedalic CEO Carsten Fichtelmann had this to say about joining the wider Nacon family for 53 million euros (roughly $60 million), but Nacon will retain its current management team.

French publisher Nacon was the latest company to make the acquisition after many industry heavyweights did the same. The acquisition may seem small compared to the multibillion-dollar acquisitions of Sony and Microsoft, but French publisher Nacon is slowly but surely expanding its list of subsidiaries. Game co-publisher Nacon also added in a joint statement that the purchase would "strengthen Daedalic Entertainment's position as a leading independent publisher".

In a subsequent announcement, Deadalic Entertainment and Nacon highlighted the upcoming game as a next-gen exclusive scheduled for release in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, which just announced its Nintendo Switch OLED. model.

Nacon already owns Spiders, developer of the dormant hit Greedfall and an upcoming game called Steelrising, as well as several other smaller developers such as Cyanide, which released Blood Bowl 3. As for Nacon, Nacon recently announced that it has acquired Edge of Eternity Midgar Studio. earlier this month. The growing French publisher was formerly known as Bigben Interactive until February 2020, when parent company Bigben Group merged the venture with Nacon, which was its gaming accessories label.

During the acquisition, Nacon will be acquiring "100% of the share capital and voting rights of Daedalic Entertainment". Daedalic Entertainment has developed games for famous franchises such as Ken Folletts The Pillars of the Earth but is also known for its own IP rights including The Whispered World, Deponia series, Blackguards, and Shadow Tactics.