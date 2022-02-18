Elden Ring PC Requirements Revealed

FromSoftware has revealed the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the PC version of Elden Ring, giving fans an idea of what kind of computer they’ll need to run the game. We previewed the Elden Rings PC requirements last week when it was released earlier on Steam. Developer FromSoftware has revealed the official system requirements for the game.

while some of Elden Ring’s recommended specs might seem a little odd, especially the memory requirements, there really isn’t much to look at here. . According to the minimum system requirements posted by Bandai Namco, publisher of Elden Ring, you’ll need 12GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or Radeon RX 580, and a Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 3 3300X processor. Requires a processor equal to i5-8400 or Ryzen 3 3300x and 12GB of RAM. On the AMD side, gamers will need at least the Ryzen 3 3300X, a newer processor from AMD’s cheaper lineup.

Interestingly, FromSoftware recommended the same generations of AMD and Intel processors as minimum specs, albeit slightly more powerful Intel i7 and Ryzen 5 models. The specs below are odd, with no list of recommended specs, only the minimum, which seems a little high for a From Software game.

The biggest hit with the minimum requirements is that FromSoftware requires up to 12GB of RAM. The memory requirements are also very high compared to the system specs of previous From Software games.

Perhaps FromSoftwares’ next epic RPG is just a harder game, and the GTX 1060 is really the bare minimum you’ll need for 30fps gameplay (on low settings), but that seems unlikely to me. First of all, the minimum and recommended specs were unusually high for a FromSoftware game: Sekiro, a beautiful game by almost any standard, can run on a GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7950, while FromSoftwares’ next epic clearly requires a GTX 1060. Comparing Elden Rings specs with FromSoftware’s previous games only continue to demonstrate this capability; Dark Souls III also had relatively low recommended stats, with the minimum requirements being even more conservative. When the official PC specs list minimum specifications, as is the case with Elden Ring, it usually doesn’t mean that gamers on that hardware will have a great experience.

While the next Soulsborne game is coming to Xbox One and PS4, the minimum system requirements may not be available for some gaming PCs.

