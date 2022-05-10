‘Namastey NFT’: Bengaluru to host India’s mega metaverse summit | Bengaluru

NamasteyNFT, an organization that focuses on engaging and supporting experts and creators, is presenting a massive metaverse summit in Bengaluru, India, from May 14th to 15th. This is India’s first opportunity to see a magnificent Web 3 event.

The ‘NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022’ event, which will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center, is completely free to the public. Interested parties must first register at the Namasteynft entrance to go as close as possible to the top.

In the apex of the metaverse, professional photographers and filmmakers, as well as hunters and gatherers, designers, and Web3 lovers will gather.

The conclusion will comprise an intuitive expedition voyage around the celebration, solo and multiplayer MetaSky VR games, 3D works of art, intelligent projection planning, a woodlands experience chamber, 3D image handicraft, AR-enhanced dance moves, and a Metaverse show, among others elements.

The NFT presentation, which includes 300 works of art, is one of the event’s highlights. A total of 300 carefully chosen experts will be on hand to show their “newly stamped NFTs” of different grades during the presentation, which is entitled “The Prologue.”

There will be discussions on Decentology, the Title, and Diamond support during the event. Both TryCrypto and NftyDreams provide support for the whole highest point on the chart.

Technology will distinguish between the intricacies of Web3 for its members. In this session, participants will debate how to make Web3 more accessible to web designers all around the globe, as well as how to accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies.

A hackathon will be held as part of the event, in which designers will be able to compete for cash prizes. Web3 and the NFT people group will be represented by industry heavyweights and up-and-coming talent.

This year’s event is expected to be a rousing success, thanks to the participation of speakers such as Vineet Vohra, Fikret Dilek Uyar, Jassi Oberai, Natalie Amrossi, Prasad Bhat, and Vishwas Bhushan.

Participants will also get the chance to meet Dheeraj Shah and Cyber Shakti, two major leaders in the non-financial technology business, during the event.

Nik Kalyani, the CEO of Decentology, said “Our team is thrilled to be able to assist NamasteyNFT and to deliver Web3 to such a huge number of people in India. Many of the developers and manufacturers will be in Bangalore for this high-energy, high-value, and high-advancement event, and I’m looking forward to seeing them all personally.”

Indian researchers are effectively analyzing the metaverse sector and embracing innovation, all while implementing projects that will catapult the country to Web3’s critical focus point. Currently taking place in Metaverse from April 28th to May 1st is the thirteenth edition of the Indian Art Fair, which is in its thirteenth year. Guests were invited to participate in a free metaverse event that could be accessed via several devices.