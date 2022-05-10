Instagram to support NFTs from Ethereum, Polygon, Solana: Report

According to another Coindesk story, Instagram users may now showcase their blockchain creations as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. According to the article, Instagram would collaborate with Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow blockchain businesses to do this. Clients should add their crypto wallets, such as Metamask, and show ownership of their NFT before presenting it on the stage.

Clients will not be charged for uploading and sharing an NFT under the experimental program. In the beginning, Twitter achieved its hexagonal NFT profile images in January. At the moment, it is unclear if Instagram will support NFT from all four chains at launch. According to the article, Instagram would let a small group of NFT enthusiasts in the United States test the feature.

In March, Meta Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Instagram is looking on adding NFTs to the stage. “We’re working with bringing NFTs to Instagram shortly,” Zuckerberg said during a Southwest conference, according to Engadget.

In any case, he didn’t describe how Meta should carry out NFT to its core. “Over the next few months, the ability to acquire a percentage of your NFTs, hopefully after some time have the choice to mint things within that environment,” Zuckerberg was quoted as saying by The Verge.

According to a Financial Times story from January, Meta is looking toward allowing customers to create, feature, and sell NFTs on Facebook and Instagram.

In December of last year, Instagram founder Adam Mosseri said that his informal community was “effectively exploring” NFTs. Mosseri was responding to a question about adding NFTs to Instagram in an Instagram Q&A posted on his Stories.

“Nothing to announce yet,” he said, “except that we are effectively researching NFTs and how we might make them more accessible to a broader audience.” Before that, Zuckerberg discussed in October how the metaverse should preserve “responsibility for goods or NFTs.”

Meanwhile, the NFT storm is subsiding, with fewer exchanges being placed on NFT commercial centers. According to data from the CryptoSlam NFT tracker, NFT transactions fell to $4.6 billion in January. NFT transactions remained at $2.44 billion at the end of March, representing a 53 percent decrease in NFT transactions. The data also reveals that the number of one-of-a-kind consumers decreased from 9.98 lakhs in January to 6.4 lakhs in March and is now at 3.81 lakhs for the whole month of April, a decrease of 66.5 percent.