NASA is preparing for a major shift in its workforce as nearly 20% of its employees are expected to leave the agency. According to a spokesperson, roughly 3,870 individuals have been notified or are preparing to depart. The actual number could fluctuate as the situation develops, but once finalized, the total staff at NASA will shrink to approximately 14,000 employees.

The reduction is part of a broader reorganization effort underway at the agency, with many of those leaving being senior staff members who possess specialized expertise in science, engineering, and program management.

Targeting Senior Positions: Internal Documents Reveal Deeper Plans

Leaked documents reported by Politico earlier this month indicated that the Trump administration plans to eliminate at least 2,145 senior-level positions at NASA. These roles, often filled by experienced engineers, researchers, and division heads, are critical to NASA’s long-term projects and mission planning.

To implement the cuts, the agency has offered several exit options to affected staff, including early retirement, voluntary buyouts, and delayed resignation arrangements. The aim, according to agency insiders, is to facilitate a voluntary and manageable reduction—but the speed and scope of the effort have caught many off guard.

Public Demonstrations Signal Growing Concern

The shake-up at NASA is not going unnoticed. On July 20, a group of about 100 individuals, including NASA employees, contractors, and concerned citizens, gathered outside the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., to protest the budget cuts and pending layoffs.

The date was symbolic—it marked the anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969. Protesters used the occasion to highlight what they see as a threat to the very legacy that NASA represents. The event was organized by a coalition called “NASA Needs Help,” which is urging lawmakers to act before critical programs and expertise are lost.

Participants expressed frustration over the agency’s trajectory and called on Congress to stop the planned reductions before they inflict lasting damage on America’s space exploration capabilities.

Leadership Change Adds to the Tension

In early July, President Trump named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the temporary administrator of NASA. The appointment came at a sensitive time, just as the agency was beginning to roll out its downsizing strategy.

Within a week of Duffy assuming the post, members of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology issued a formal letter criticizing NASA’s leadership. Dated July 16, the letter questioned the legality of implementing such significant workforce changes before Congress has finalized the agency’s budget.

The letter warned that the agency’s recent actions may exceed its legal authority and could result in lasting harm to NASA’s structure, capabilities, and global standing. It emphasized that while the committee supports the space agency and its mission, major changes of this nature should only proceed with congressional approval.

Proposed Budget Could Slash 25% of NASA’s Funding

The root of the workforce reduction lies in the Trump administration’s proposed 2026 federal budget, which recommends a 25% cut to NASA’s funding. If enacted, this would represent one of the agency’s most severe financial contractions since the early 1960s. The proposal also outlines plans to eliminate as many as 5,000 jobs.

Such a drastic reduction would not only impact ongoing missions but could also jeopardize future endeavors, including the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon and eventually send crewed missions to Mars. Critics argue that the agency’s ability to maintain its role as a leader in space exploration is at risk.

Department Shutdowns Already Underway

The agency had already begun taking steps earlier this year to comply with directives from the White House. In March, NASA confirmed it would shut down at least three internal departments. These initial closures were seen as early signs of a broader restructuring effort, though they did not affect mission-critical operations at the time.

Now, with workforce reductions reaching deeper into technical and operational divisions, there is growing concern that the foundational infrastructure of NASA’s space programs could be weakened.

A Clouded Future for America’s Space Ambitions

The uncertainty surrounding NASA’s future has sparked concern among space scientists, aerospace experts, and former agency leaders. Many fear the loss of institutional knowledge and the disruption of long-term projects if the cuts proceed as planned.

The agency has yet to provide a full outline of how the staffing reductions will impact specific missions or departments. Internally, reports suggest rising anxiety over potential delays and disruptions to programs that require highly trained and specialized teams.