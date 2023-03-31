Naughty Dog releases second patch to fix The Last of Us Part 1’s PC launch disaster

Naughty Dog, the developer of The Last of Us Part 1, has released a second patch to address the disastrous launch of the game on PC. The latest patch aims to tackle the memory and performance issues that have plagued the game since its release. The developer has been working hard to fix the problems that were present in the game’s initial launch, and this marks the second patch in as many days.

The Last of Us Part 1 was delayed for three weeks in the interest of quality, but this was not enough to prevent the game from launching in a terrible state. The game has received mostly negative reviews on Steam, with only 38% of the reviews being positive. Even positive reviews have criticized the poor port of the game, advising players to wait for the shaders to build before starting the game to avoid client crashes every few minutes.

Naughty Dog was quick to acknowledge the issues that players were experiencing and promised to address them. The new patch is focused on improving memory and performance, as well as providing better tools for developers to identify and fix issues. The developer has also created a Known Issues page on their website, which will be updated as they continue to work on fixing the problems with the game. Some of the issues that the developer is investigating include a potential memory leak, long shader loading times, and the game refusing to boot despite meeting the minimum requirements.

A new hotfix for The Last of Us Part I for PC is now live. It includes fixes that improve memory, performance, and more. Check out the patch notes here: https://t.co/Lrdoj4OBGK — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 30, 2023

Despite the efforts of the developer to address the issues, some players are unwilling to give them any credit. Many believe that the game should not have been released in the first place. Fans were worried about the quality of the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 when it was revealed that Iron Galaxy was involved in its development. Iron Galaxy had previously been involved in the disastrous port of Batman: Arkham Knight, which was criticised for its poor performance and 30 frames per second lock.

While players have been frustrated with the issues that have plagued the game, they have also found some enjoyment in the glitches. One of the most infamous glitches is where characters get progressively wetter in a cutscene, despite there being no rain or water present.

The latest patch, version 1.0.1.6, includes a decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimise out-of-memory crashes. The patch also includes additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes and increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics. Additionally, the patch fixes a crash on boot relating to game save files.

In conclusion, Naughty Dog has released a second patch to address the issues with The Last of Us Part 1’s PC launch. The patch focuses on improving memory and performance and providing better tools for developers to identify and fix issues. While some players are still critical of the game’s launch, the developer has been working hard to address the problems with the game. With the release of the latest patch, players can expect to see improvements in the game’s performance and stability.