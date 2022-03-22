Netflix Announces Tekken Bloodline To Release In 2022

Netflix has announced that Tekken Bloodline, a new anime series based on Bandai Namco’s fighting game franchise, will release in 2022. So far, Netflix has only released a teaser for the anime series, confirming that it will release in 2022. Last week, Netflix released new details and three new posters for its upcoming Resident Evil series.

I hope this is a new Tekken animated series for Netflix that will not disappoint the fans. Although Netflix is ​​promoting the show by announcing the new series as an “animated premiere”. If you’ve been following the tradition of the Mishima family’s Tekkens generation, the Mishima family, you might have to check out her first anime series adaptation to get the full picture.

Tekken Bloodline trailer shows that one of the main characters of the series is in the spotlight. In the trailer released by Netflix and announced, we meet protagonist Jin Kazama, who joined the franchise as a playable character in 1996's Tekken 3. The Netflix Tekken anime trailer concludes with series protagonist Jin Kazama being introduced to paternal grandfather Heihachi Mishima for the first time. In terms of the timeline, the central storyline should fit in between Tekken 2 and 3 as it shows how his mother, Jun Kazama, taught him as a teenager.

The new trailer confirms that Tekken Bloodline will focus on Jin Kazama’s journey and training, up to and including his first participation in the King of Iron Fist Tournament. It will be interesting to see what path Jin Kazama’s new Tekken animated series takes if the series continues to unfold.

The teaser trailer also teases some of the favorite characters from the fighting game series that will be part of the show, including the likes of Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, Leroy Smith, King, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, and Ogre. This animated Tekken series is just one of many video game-based titles and joins an ever-growing list that includes Sonic the Hedgehog 2, BioShock, Halo, The Last of Us, and more.

Netflix has many video game adaptations, many of which are animated. The game adaptation of One Piece began production earlier this year, and Netflix is ​​also developing anime adaptations of the Scott Pilgrim and Terminator series. Even after failing to produce a live-action Cowboy Bebop that Netflix deemed worthy of a second season, Netflix has continued to focus on adapting anime and games for new content.