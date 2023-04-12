Are you looking for something to watch on Netflix this April? Look no further than these must-see movies! From heartwarming romances to epic adventures, there’s something for everyone.

1. Weathering

This heartwarming and visually stunning anime movie is about a high school girl named Hodaka who runs away from home to start a new life in Tokyo. Along the way, he meets Hina, a girl with the power to control the weather. As Hodaka gets to know Hina better, he learns about her unique ability and the sacrifices she has made to keep it a secret. The two embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing in the midst of a natural disaster.

2. Chupa

If you love horror movies, then Chupa is the perfect pick for you. This thrilling movie is about a group of friends who venture into the woods in search of a legendary monster known as the Chupacabra. But when they finally come face-to-face with the creature, they realize that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. With heart-pumping action and jump scares galore, Chupa will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

3. Hunger

In a post-apocalyptic world where food is scarce, one man will do whatever it takes to survive. This tense and gritty movie follows the journey of a man named Socrates who is forced to scavenge for food in a world ravaged by hunger. As he struggles to keep himself alive, Socrates must confront the brutal reality of what it means to survive in a world where every day is a fight for survival.

4. Seven Kings Must Die

This epic fantasy movie takes place in a world where seven kingdoms are on the brink of war. When the king of one of the kingdoms is assassinated, a group of unlikely heroes must come together to uncover the truth behind the conspiracy and prevent a full-scale war. With magic, politics, and plenty of action, Seven Kings Must Die is a must-see for fans of epic fantasy.

5. A Tourist Guide to Love

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, then A Tourist Guide to Love is the movie for you. This charming movie follows the journey of a lovelorn traveler named Joy who embarks on a tour of Europe in search of love. Along the way, she meets a cast of quirky characters and finds herself falling for a handsome tour guide. With breathtaking scenery and plenty of laughs, A Tourist Guide to Love is the perfect pick for a cozy night in.

6. How to Get Rich

This hilarious comedy follows a group of aspiring entrepreneurs as they navigate the cut-throat world of business. From pitching their ideas to venture capitalists to trying to outdo each other in the boardroom, these entrepreneurs will stop at nothing to make it to the top. With witty dialogue and plenty of laughs, How to Get Rich is a fun and entertaining movie that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

7. Chimp Empire

If you’re a fan of nature documentaries, then Chimp Empire is a must-see. This fascinating movie takes you into the world of chimpanzees and their complex social hierarchies. With stunning footage of the chimps in their natural habitat and insightful commentary from experts in the field, Chimp Empire is a movie that will both entertain and educate.

8. Longest Third Date

This romantic comedy follows the misadventures of a couple who just can’t seem to get past their third date. From awkward encounters with exes to getting lost in the woods, this couple faces plenty of obstacles on their journey to finding love. With charming performances and plenty of laughs, Longest Third Date is the perfect pick for a cozy night in.

9. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Once & Always – If you’re a fan of the Power Rangers, then this movie is a must-see. Once & Always brings back the original cast from the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series for an all-new adventure. When an old enemy returns and threatens to destroy the world. The Rangers must band together to stop them once and for all. With high-flying action and epic battles, Once & Always is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the original series.

10. John Mulaney

Baby J – John Mulaney is one of the funniest comedians working today, and Baby J is his latest stand-up special. In this hilarious and insightful show. ulaney shares his thoughts on everything from being a new dad to the absurdities of modern life. With his trademark wit and charm, Mulaney will have you laughing from start to finish.

11. My Name is Mo’Nique

This powerful documentary follows the life and career of the iconic comedian and actress Mo’Nique. From her humble beginnings in Baltimore to winning an Academy Award for her role in Precious, Mo’Nique has had a career full of highs and lows. In this candid and emotional film, Mo’Nique shares her personal struggles with racism, sexism, and body shaming, and the ways in which she has overcome them to become a true trailblazer in the entertainment industry.

So grab some popcorn and get ready for a month of unforgettable entertainment on Netflix!

