Can you play online pokies on your mobile device?

Mobile devices have changed the way we gamble — and modern players prefer to spend most of their time on handheld gadgets. Convenient, easily accessible, and ubiquitous, smartphones and tablets are used on a daily basis by people from all walks of life. They are powerful enough to run even the most demanding games and deliver a similar experience as computers.

Online slots or “pokies” as they like to call them down under are particularly suitable for handheld gadgets, as their game mechanics are perfectly optimized for smaller displays. All the important developers produce games that run smoothly on smartphones, so players don’t face any unnecessary obstacles. The new releases are not only mobile-friendly, but some even offer exclusive bonuses to mobile users.

Play slots or pokies on mobile devices

If you are a European who enjoys playing slots, you know all too well that the games are a pleasure to enjoy on smartphones. You might be a bit confused by the term pokies since this takes your mind to the popular game of poker rather than slots. However, in the realm down under, Australians and lenders commonly refer to slots as pokies, just as they did for more than a century.

One would have to go back in time more than 100 years to understand the origin of this name and link it to slots. Back in the day, when the first games were invented, they closely resembled poker machines and that’s why the name was chosen. Pokies is actually a nickname for poker machines and even though modern slots have nothing to do with that concept, the name has endured.

Claim generic and exclusive bonuses

The beauty of playing pokies on mobile devices at popular online gambling operators like FruityKing is that you enjoy access to all the common bonuses, as well as exclusive deals. Online casinos want to make sure that all their players can claim welcome bonuses and take part in ongoing promotions. These provide them with the impetus to be active and persevere, so they pitch them to all active and prospective players.

Mobile users can consider themselves lucky because they might be eligible for exclusive deals. If you want to play pokies on your mobile device, you could qualify for special bonuses and promotions. You can claim matched deposit offers, no deposit bonuses when available and free spins, including some that can only be accessed on mobile devices.

Play browser or through an app

The easiest and most straightforward way of gambling is in the browser, without installing anything on your smartphone. Alternatively, players can download and install a dedicated app, so they have better access to the games’ portfolios. Playing through applications can have other benefits, such as access to special promotions not available to the general audience. In conclusion, you can play online pokies on mobile devices and enjoy a stellar experience when playing this popular genre.

Comments

comments