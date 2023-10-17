Netflix Considers Price Hike Following Successful Crackdown on Password Sharing

In the third quarter, Netflix is projected to have experienced a notable surge in new subscribers, estimated to be in the vicinity of 6 million individuals. This uptick in subscription numbers is attributed to the company’s strategic initiatives to curtail password-sharing, a move that has undoubtedly contributed to its growing user base. As the company gears up to disclose its earnings this coming Wednesday, there’s a palpable anticipation that Netflix will capitalize on this momentum by implementing price adjustments.

Diverging from the strategies employed by its counterparts, such as Walt Disney, Netflix, being the sole major streaming platform currently operating on a profitable trajectory, has refrained from raising prices for an ad-free viewing experience this year. Instead, the company has chosen a focused approach, prioritizing the management of password-sharing beyond typical household usage. This approach is aimed at engaging a substantial segment of the audience, which is estimated to exceed 100 million viewers, currently accessing its services without a formal subscription.

Strategic Pricing Adjustments and Growth Initiatives for the Future Success of Netflix

One of the analysts at Bernstein claimed, “Netflix now closely resembles a utility in many markets. The challenge of being labeled a utility is how a maturing company continues finding growth.” In a recent October report, media sources hinted at potential price hikes following the conclusion of the Hollywood actors’ strike. After initiating a strike that sent shockwaves through Hollywood five months ago, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) finalized a new contract with major studios last week, bringing an end to the industry upheaval.

Netflix has exhibited remarkable resilience in effectively navigating the ongoing strike in the industry. The company attributes its noteworthy success to a combination of factors, particularly its extensive global presence and a compelling content lineup that continues to engage audiences worldwide. Despite facing initial challenges with the advertising initiative introduced last year, Netflix remains steadfast in adapting and evolving its strategies to meet the evolving demands of its diverse subscriber base.

In light of this, industry experts foresee a strategic pricing adjustment on the horizon for Netflix’s ad-free offerings. This envisioned move aims to create a more attractive value proposition for users, encouraging a greater number of subscribers to make the transition to the ad-supported tier. Ultimately, this shift is anticipated to positively impact revenue per user, contributing to the company’s sustained growth and financial stability.

Netflix’s Ad-Free Subscription Preferences Surge Among New Subscribers

With measures in place to address password sharing, Netflix has observed an interesting trend among recent subscribers. A significant portion of new sign-ups has shown a distinct preference for ad-free subscription plans, as highlighted by industry analysts. Currently, the standard plan, which includes advertisements, is priced at a competitive $6.99 per month, whereas the ad-free alternatives start at a slightly higher rate of $15.49 per month. This pricing structure reflects Netflix’s commitment to providing options that cater to a variety of preferences while ensuring the continued delivery of exceptional streaming experiences to its global audience.

“Using these tactics, Netflix will likely double its ad-supported viewership next year,” predicts Ross Benes, an analyst at Insider Intelligence. He anticipates that Netflix will progressively increase its ad exposure to users, gradually catching up with its competitors.

Visible Alpha’s estimates suggest that the ad-supported tier is on track to generate approximately $188.1 million in revenue for the third quarter, which ended in September, accompanied by an impressive addition of 2.8 million subscribers.

According to data from the London Stock Exchange Group, the streaming platform is anticipated to report its most robust quarterly increase in subscribers this year. Forecasts from Wall Street indicate a positive trajectory for the platform’s subscriber additions, indicating strong growth.

In the third quarter, it is expected that the revenue experienced a notable surge of 7.7% to reach approximately $8.54 billion. This surge represents the most rapid growth witnessed in the past five quarters. This noteworthy increase in revenue can be attributed to the compelling and popular programming lineup during that period. Notably, the latest seasons of highly acclaimed series such as “Sex Education” and “Virgin River” played a pivotal role in bolstering the platform’s performance and revenue during this quarter.