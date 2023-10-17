How To Play Suika Game

You may have noticed streamers taking on the challenge of “Suika Game,” which has been dubbed “Japan’s hardest game.” In this unique fruit drop game, the goal is to combine fruits in a fashion reminiscent of the popular game 2048, until you run out of space. However, it’s important to note that there’s a free browser version of the game, but the version streamers are playing is more complex, with different scoring, physics, and rules. On the Nintendo Switch Suika Game, you can even see the next fruit you’ll have to drop, just like in Tetris. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t available in the browser version. Additionally, be cautious of copycat versions on the iOS app store, as they tend to be less satisfying.

If you’re eager to dive into Suika Game, you’ll need a Japanese Nintendo account to access the Japanese eShop, as well as a means to purchase the game, which costs 240 yen, equivalent to a little under $2.

Getting a Japanese Nintendo Account

Creating a Japanese Nintendo account is surprisingly straightforward. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the registration page for a new Nintendo account. Fill in your information as usual, but make sure the email address isn’t already associated with a Nintendo account. Choose “Japan” as your “country/region of residence.” That’s it! You’ve successfully set up your Japanese Nintendo account.

Setting Up Your Japanese Nintendo Account on Your Nintendo Switch

Once you have your Japanese Nintendo account, you’ll need to link it to your Nintendo Switch. Here’s how:

Open your Nintendo Switch settings and select “users.” Choose “add user.” Create a new profile and, when prompted to link it to a Nintendo account, log in using your Japanese Nintendo account.

Now, you’re all set up. You won’t need to use this account to play Suika Game; it’s primarily to enable access to the Japanese eShop. You can launch the game through your regular profile.

Is Suika Game Free to Play?

There is a free version of Suika Game that can be enjoyed on desktop browsers. However, it’s worth noting that this free version is not the complete game and offers a slightly different experience. If you want to play the Suika Game you’ve seen others playing online, you’ll need to purchase the full version on the Nintendo Switch. The good news is that the game is incredibly affordable, priced at just 240 yen, which is approximately £1.30 or $1.60. Simply follow the steps outlined above to download and enjoy the full Suika Game experience.

Buying Suika Game on Switch or eShop

There are two ways to acquire Suika Game: buying it through a browser or purchasing it via the eShop. The eShop offers more payment options but might require some adjustments for non-Japanese players. The browser option is a more straightforward checkout process but might require a specific payment method.

To download through a browser, follow these steps:

Visit the Nintendo eShop page for Suika Game. Add the game to your cart. Use either a valid credit card or a Japanese eShop gift card to purchase the game.

If you encounter difficulties with the Nintendo eShop website not accepting your American credit card, you can consider buying a 500 yen Japanese eShop gift card and adding the balance to your account. This method worked for us, allowing us to obtain Suika Game. Some users have reported success purchasing the game through PayPal directly on their console. However, this can be tricky if you’re not familiar with the Japanese alphabet.

To purchase Suika Game through your Switch, follow these steps:

Open the eShop using your Japanese user profile. Access the search function and select the globe on the keyboard. Scroll down and choose the first Japanese option: 日本語ローマ字入力. Type “suika” using the keyboard. Select “スイカ” from the autofill bar above the keyboard. Confirm your selection and proceed to checkout via PayPal.

Now you’re ready to enjoy Suika Game and aim for a high score above 3,000.

Playing the Suika Game in English or Other Languages

Currently, there isn’t an English version of Suika Game, as it’s exclusively available on the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop. However, you can download and play the Japanese version on any Nintendo Switch console worldwide by following the steps mentioned earlier. Thankfully, the game’s mechanics are straightforward enough to understand even without reading Japanese.