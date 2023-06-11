Netflix password sharing crackdown works, U.S subscribers soar

In May, this year Netflix started cracking down on password sharing in the United States, and so far, the results have been positive.During April 2022, the company claimed to have lost a huge number of subscribers for the first time in 10 years causing a plunge in its stock.

Therefore, in an attempt to restore its losses and suppress password sharing, the video streamer made it compulsory for all users to pay for its contents.

According to a survey conducted by Time2play, 80% of Americans who streamed videos on Netflix from shared accounts wouldn’t get their own if it were monetised. Almost 5 years ago, the video streaming giant persuaded its subscribers to share passwords as it wanted its content to reach far and wide. Last year, the video streamer introduced a method by which it would monetise the borrowing of passwords and make users to switch their borrowed profiles into new accounts while the existing subscribers who shared their accounts were allowed to create some accounts for their family members and friends. Each additional account has a fee of eight dollars per month.

Soon after the termination of a multi household password sharing in the US, average daily signups of Netflix searched up to 73,000 a day which amounts to a 102% increase when compared to the prior 60 day average. Netflix witnessed 100,000 daily signups on May 26 and May 27 separately, exceeding the signups even during the COVID-19 period.

The video stream no longer allows its subscribers to share their passwords with people who do not live in the same location. The users are needed to establish a confirmed location, and subscribers who live anywhere else cannot log into that account. The streamer allows up to 2 additional people who can be added to one account, And this is only available in the premium accounts.Automatically, there is a profile transfer process that will enable those who were earlier using Netflix for free to make their own per accounts.

Netflix is priced at $6.99 per month for subscription with ads, while a basic plan with no ads and access on one device at a time with 720p HD streaming is priced at $9.99 a month. In the standard plan with 1080p streaming and accessibility on two separate devices at one time and is valued at $15.49 a month whereas the 4K Netflix plan with support for watching on four different devices at a time is priced at $19.99 per month.

The plants – standard and premium, which allow for watching on 2 to 4 devices at a time, must be in the same household location, according to Netflix’s new policy.

Data from research firm antenna professes that the daily US signups for Netflix have increased in the first few days after the video streaming behemoth started password sharing crack down on May 23, 2023. The news also led to the surge in companies share price in early trading by 2.3% and it’s now values to $418.92. Earlier, the giant had forecasted that over 100 million households shared their login credentials with people outside that’s location. Under the companies new rulings US subscribers cannot share their passwords with people in different locations without paying extra money. Netflix has also implemented this crackdown in hundred other countries but has so far, not responded on the results of its implementation.

