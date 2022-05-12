Netflix tells employees that ads may come by end of 2022

Netflix could possibly launch its lower priced, ad-supported tier by the end of 2022. Clearly, this would be sooner than originally planned, as they informed the employees in a note recently.
In it, the executives stated that the aim was to introduce the ad tier in last three months of this year. Two people revealed the details of this particular communication, requesting to remain anonymous in order to specify internal company discussions. Additionally, the note stated that the video streaming services is set to crack down on password sharing among subscribers at the same time.
Netflix took the media industry and Madison Avenue by surprise in April when it disclosed its plans for the ad-supported tier. It would be offering this lower-priced subscription after claiming to never show commercials on its platform for years.
Unfortunately, the video streaming service had been going through significant losses in its first year. For the first time in a decade, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. They are expecting to lose 2 million more in the coming years.
CEO Reed Hastings told investors that they would test the possibility of introducing an ad-supported platform. Along with it, try to ‘figure it out over the next year or two.’