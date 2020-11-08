Netflix tests out Netflix Direct in France- A real-time linear TV channel

We all know what Netflix is and what services it offers, but for those tiny percentage of people who don’t, Netflix is a USA-based technology company and media services provider and also a standalone production company that was founded back in 1997.

Founded by Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings, Netflix offers a subscription-based online streaming service that allows users who are members to watch and stream their favourite TV Show and Movie without commercials at any time. The streaming device must have an active internet connection and the user is good to go. Netflix offers different subscription plans for different countries and is one of the most popular video content streaming applications, even in India.

Recently on 5th November, Netflix launched a brand new feature or rather an old one, for the very first time which is a real-time linear TV channel called Netflix Direct. This service is currently being tested in France only but with its success, Netflix direct will roll out to the rest of the world.

Similar to what the video streaming service offers, ‘Direct’ will also come with its own subscription plans and according to reports, the linear TV Programme channel will show French TV shows, web-series and movies accompanied by international content from the United States and other countries.

Reports by the popular website, variety suggest that Netflix Direct TV Channel will first be available in only some French regions but will slowly be expanding further by the end of the year. Direct subscribers will be able to access and browse the service via a browser installed on their TV Set-top box.

Apparently, Netflix has partnered with French telecom groups like SFR and Canal Plus to make ‘Direct’ available to users across France.

Unlike in the past when Netflix launched a beta feature “Shuffle Play” and made it available as testing to thousands of international users, this time the streaming company has launched its new feature in only one country as beta testing before rolling it out to the rest of the world.

“Shuffle Play” offered anonymous recommendation based on subscriber’s watch history, not in real-time like the ‘direct’.

A Netflix spokesperson commented that in France, traditional TV shows and watching experience is still very popular where users just lay back on their couch without the hustle to choose what to watch. Furthermore, he added that if someday you’re not in the mood to browse or maybe just want to be surprised by something new and different, Netflix Direct is for you.

France is one of the most promising European markets for Netflix, Inc. and the streaming giant is investing chunks of money in French projects and French content. Earlier this year, in January, Netflix opened a new office in France to conduct their business more efficiently.

Netflix, Inc. witnessed a sharp increase in its subscribers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic following the lockdown. In the first two quarters of 2020, the streaming giant added approximately 30 million new subscribers which are close to what the company witnessed in the entire 2019.