After just having increased its rates, Netflix is introducing an additional fee for its customers. The OTT platform is indicating customers to sharing their account details with friends and outsiders. In order to do so, it has come up with a brand new scheme. The video streaming service is set to launch a test in order to weigh out users sharing their passwords to people outside their households.

On Wednesday, March 16, Netflix pointed out in a blog post how they made it simple for users living together to share Netflix accounts. This provision included features of separate profiles and multiple streaming options in two of their plans. However, owing these Standard and Premium plans, users have been using Netflix’s sharing feature rather incorrectly. According to the service, accounts are “being shared between” different households. In turn, this is affecting their ability to invest in “great new Tv and films for our members.”

The test is expected to initialise in the coming few weeks in three countries. Namely, Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, following which Netflix will determine whether to introduce in other markets.

The company, through the assessment, will start giving customers using the standard and premium plans to add such accounts. They would have the option to add a maximum of two other users living in a separate household. Mainly, an extra monthly charge would be levied for these extra users. Moreover, they would have their own profiles, recommendations to contents., along with login details.

Netflix also specified the additional fee for the extra members for their test in the countries. Specifically, it would In Chile, it would be 2,380 pesos ($2.98), $2.99 in Costa Rica. Finally, in Peru, it would be 7.9 Peruvian sol ($2.11). The streaming service pointed out how this could prove to be rather cheaper than the secondary users getting their own accounts.

Besides, Netflix would allow customers of all its three plans to enable people sharing their account to transfer the information of their profiles. The users can make the transfer to a new account or a sub account for an extra member. The shift would ensure the retaining of their viewing history, personalised recommendations and “me lists.”

Previously, Netflix had prohibited users from sharing their password in its terms and conditions. However, it has seldom been followed. Hence, they altered the provision in 2016 stating that they could share the details as long as they did not sell it.