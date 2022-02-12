NETIZENS GOING CRAZY OVER TWITTER OUTAGE

Twitter, one of the biggest online social networking sites, was down on 11th February 2022, Friday. All around the globe the users got to face the inconvenience from 11 pm for the next few hours. The reasons were not clear but some ‘technical bugs’ as mentioned by the company.

Around 15,000 users registered their issue over the Twitter outage. Some of the issues were like facing problems in reloading timelines and preventing users from posting. Some users were also not able to log in to their accounts. However, the issue was solved in a few hours. Twitter tweeted “We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!”.

And as always Twitter got filled with memes on Twitter. #twitterdown.

After a whole tiring week and twitter down on Friday night, we can’t really expect something else than sleeping. Many people also turned to Instagram to kill the time.

twitter users 3 seconds after twitter is down. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/mlWzgx6fvd — Elisabetta 🐙 (@BettyBarnard16) February 12, 2022

Me after blaming my wifi/net connection for #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/HXad6H2hKv — Coach Rod Wilson (@taohuawenming1) February 12, 2022

Yes, it was not just you who is blaming your wifi. For the next time before beating up your wifi try the downdetector website to know if it’s the app or your internet. As per DownDetector, multiple cities in India reported a complete Twitter outage including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Chennai, among other cities.

Netizens always find a way to make good out of anything. Kudos to the meme community.