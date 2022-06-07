Never Lose Your Photos Again with Wondershare Recoverit

These days, we have powerful cameras right in our pockets, and taking lots of high-quality pictures is really easy. Plus, with the large storage capacities of our hard drives, storing thousands of photos is not an issue at all.

However, there is a risk that we may accidentally delete our digital copies, and this can be disastrous as photos contain vital information and great memories. So, the problem we are facing now is how to recover permanently deleted photos.

Today, we will talk about cases when people need a data recovery tool and how you can recover photos using Wondershare Recoverit, its features, and availability, etc.

When Do You Need Data Recovery Tool?

Here are some cases when you might need a data recovery tool like Recoverit.

You accidentally deleted all your photos while clearing your storage. Your hard disk had some bad sectors, and now those files got deleted. Your computer was infected by a virus, and it deleted all your files. There was an interruption when you were transferring files.

Wondershare Recoverit – The Best Photo Recovery Tool

Wondershare Recoverit is a professional photo recovery tool that you can use to efficiently recover files from your hard drive, USB stick, Recycle Bin, etc. Recoverit has over 35 data recovery patients, thus giving a higher success rate than other data recovery services.

Here are some situations from where Recoverit can quickly recover permanently deleted photos.

You emptied the Recycle Bin without any backup. The file system of a storage device was not supported, and you had to format it. You formatted your hard drive by mistake. A part of the hard drive has been corrupted, leading to data loss. You deleted a partition of the hard disk without taking a backup. A partition was not done properly, and all data will be lost. Your computer got infected by a virus. Your PC or your operating system crashed. A partition of the hard drive got fragmented. There was an unexpected power cut. You pressed Shift + Delete without keeping a backup of the file.

How to Get Back Permanently Deleted Photos Using Wondershare Recoverit

Follow the steps below to get back your deleted images easily.

Step 1: After installing Recoverit on your computer, the first window will show you the available partitions and removable storage devices connected to the PC.

Select the drive from where you will get back the permanently deleted photos. After that, click on Start.

Step 2: Recoverit will start scanning the hard drive for any deleted files. In the newest updates, the searching speed of Recoverit has improved by several times.

Now, this is the section where this tool shines over every other photo recovery service. If you know the file’s name, file type, format, size, and other parameters, you can pinpoint the image that you want to recover.

You can use the filter to improve the search time by setting the different parameters, like name, size, type, etc.

When the search takes place, Recoverit shows you the real-time results of the search. So, once you find the file that you are looking for, you can immediately stop the scanning process.

Step 3: Before starting the image recovery process, you can see a preview of it to ensure that the file’s quality is good enough. Double-click on the file, and it will show you a preview of the final result.

Satisfied with the results? Click on Recover and save the file to your desired location.

And that’s it. You have successfully learned how to recover permanently deleted photos using Wondershare Recoverit.

Why Recoverit?

With so many data recovery tools out there, why are we recommending Recoverit when talking about how to get deleted pictures back?

Firstly, Recoverit supports more than 1000 types of file types. Plus, it can perform image recovery on storage devices with any file systems, like NTFS, FAT32, etc. Besides photos, you can get back documents, videos, audios, archives, and several other files, like MSG, PST, OST, EPUB, etc.

Recoverit supports over 2000 storage devices. You can scan PC, Mac devices, hard disks, SD/Memory Cards, USB Sticks, digital cameras, and several other removable drives.

The process of restoring photos is extremely easy. It only takes 3 steps for you to recover permanently deleted photos.

Wondershare has over 35 patents in data recovery technologies. So, they can guarantee you a higher success rate while ensuring that there is no compromise in quality. You can check out their official site to see their list of patents.

Why believe our words when you can check out reviews of other customers. You can check out Recoverit’s reviews on sites like Trustpilot, which has over 4.5 stars out of 5, with Trustpilot having over 1800 reviews.

Pricing and Availability

Let us look at the tiers and prices of Wondershare Recoverit.

Essential

The Essential package gives you premium data recovery services with free tech support. And the price is $69.99 for recovering unlimited files on 1 PC.

Standard

The Standard license gives you access to all the data recovery services. In addition to that, you also get bootable toolkits. If your computer crashed, you could create a bootable drive using this kit and bring back the deleted items from the crashed PC. The prices is $79.99 for 1 PC.

Premium

The Premium tier unlocks all the features that Recoverit provides. You get all the features of the previous two tiers. In addition to that, you get advanced recovery features- Advanced video recovery and repair corrupted videos. This tier allows you to perform image recovery on 2 PCs. The price is $99.99 one year.

You get a 7-day money-back guarantee and 24 x 7 tech support.

Wrapping Up

So, this is how you can recover permanently deleted photos with Wondershare Recoverit. The file recovery process is extremely easy, and anyone can do it. Plus, they have high search speeds and a good filtering system to pinpoint the exact file you want. You can even recover stuff from crashed computers. All of these benefits make this tool the best among its competitors out there.