Transgender Teen’s NFT Sales Soar Past $50M Milestone

In June of 2021, Christie’s held an auction at which a total of $2.16 million was made through the sale of five separate sets of authentic NFT artworks. The first time anybody paid notice to Victor was when he was catapulted into the spotlight. His autobiography, titled “Hello, I’m Victor (FEWOCiOUS), and This Is My Life,” provided a detailed account of his transition from a female to a male identity throughout his lifetime.

Since then, the artist, who is now 19 years old, has increased the number of artwork sold on non-traditional trading platforms (NFT platforms). Within the span of a day, he was able to sell a total of $20 million worth of NFTs on Nifty Gateway, therefore establishing himself as a prominent figure in the industry. According to an article published in Fortune magazine, there have only been three other transactions in the NFT market that were of comparable volume.

The musician, who goes by the stage name FEWOCiOUS, recently spoke to Fortune about his life as a transgender guy throughout his adolescence. “If I’m being really honest, I’ve been having a lot of trouble wrapping my head around it,” he remarked.

According to Langlois, who was taken from a family where he was being abused and brought to live with his grandparents, his physical condition had not much improved after he was removed from the home. Langlois was forced to live with his grandparents since he had no other option. In an interview with Esquire, he made the following statement: “I assumed I was safe, but they were just as nasty.” “I had the impression that I was safe,” he said.

Additionally, he disclosed to the newspaper that he was nervous about coming out as gay since members of his family who followed a religious faith disapproved of his decision. In addition to this, he said that his grandmother, who is of Latino descent, was taken aback by his choice to seek a career in the creative industry.

Despite all of his success, Langlois is not quite ready to give up his pursuits just yet. After gaining knowledge in the field of NFT, he came to the conclusion that painting was not the only form of creative expression that was available to him. He recommended drawing as a more productive alternative to just unwinding and doing nothing. He made the observation that “the purpose is not to sit around and accomplish nothing.”