The legendary BMW M5 has always been a symbol of high-performance sedans. Perfecting the balance between luxury and raw power, it’s a car that carves corners and pummels your back into the seat with equal enthusiasm. But the recently unveiled 2025 M5 has some enthusiasts scratching their heads. While boasting a monstrous 717 horsepower, it also comes with a hefty weight gain and a surprising dip in 0-60 mph acceleration compared to its predecessor.

The Weight of Progress: Challenges and Criticisms of the New M5’s Hybrid Powertrain

The culprit? A complex new hybrid powertrain. BMW went all-in on electrification, equipping the M5 with a setup “closely related” to their Le Mans endurance racing car. This translates to impressive electric-only driving capabilities – a 25-mile range and the ability to reach speeds of up to 87 mph in pure electric mode. However, all those batteries and electric motors come at a cost – a significant one.

The new M5 weighs a staggering 5,390 pounds, a full 1,045 pounds heavier than the outgoing model. That’s more than the curb weight of a BMW X5 SUV! This weight gain significantly impacts performance. While the official 0-60 mph time hasn’t been revealed yet, reports suggest it will be slightly slower than the previous M5, which could manage the feat in a blistering 3.3 seconds.

This has caused a stir among performance enthusiasts. While some acknowledge the impressive horsepower figure and the environmental benefits of the hybrid system, many question the trade-off. “Surely responsible for weight gain is that hybrid powertrain,” says The Drive. “Even with 717 horsepower, that power-to-weight ratio isn’t moving in the right direction.” Social media forums are filled with similar sentiments, with comments like “Slower than the last one is a tough sell” and “if you can’t make the new version…at least match the outgoing version’s acceleration, you are doing something wrong”.

A Bold New Chapter for the Legendary M5

However, there’s another side to the story. BMW is clearly targeting a new kind of M5 buyer. The focus on electric driving and a customizable powertrain with various drive modes emphasize efficiency and everyday usability, alongside the iconic M performance. The new M5 might be a powerhouse with a green streak, aimed at drivers who want both neck-snapping acceleration and the ability to cruise around town in electric mode silently.

This new direction might alienate some purists who value the pure, unadulterated performance of the older M5s. But it could also attract a new generation of eco-conscious performance enthusiasts who prioritize a blend of power and responsibility.

Ultimately, the success of the new M5 will depend on how well it can balance these seemingly contradictory goals. Will the driving experience still be thrilling despite the extra weight? Can a hybrid M5 truly deliver the visceral excitement the badge is known for? Only time and real-world testing will tell. But one thing’s for sure – the new M5 is a bold new chapter for this legendary performance sedan, and its hefty weight is just the beginning of the conversation.