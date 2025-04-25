Apple’s no stranger to sleek design, but the upcoming iPhone 17 Air might be taking things to a whole new level. Fresh images from well-known leaker Sonny Dickson just dropped, and they give us a jaw-dropping look at how incredibly thin this next-gen iPhone might actually be. It’s not just slim it’s seriously slim, and fans are already buzzing about the bold new direction.

We’ve seen dummy models before, but this latest batch compares the iPhone 17 Air directly with its siblings in the iPhone 17 lineup and yes, it’s stunningly thin. Let’s break down what we know and why this could be the most unique iPhone we’ve seen in years.

Thinner Than Ever — Literally

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will measure around 5.5mm thick. That’s not a typo. At just over half a centimeter, it’s expected to be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced and noticeably thinner than the 8.725mm iPhone 17 Pro models.

To put that into perspective: it’s nearly the same thickness as the buttons on the side of the phone. Yes, Apple might have finally made a phone as thin as its own volume buttons. That kind of design ambition doesn’t just scream innovation it whispers finesse.

If the phrase “Bendgate” from the iPhone 6 Plus era just flashed in your mind, you’re not alone. But Apple seems determined not to repeat history. That’s why the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly feature a titanium and aluminum chassis a lightweight, yet seriously strong combo designed to keep everything straight and sturdy.

Interestingly, Apple had initially planned to go even bigger with the Air, possibly surpassing the rumored 6.6-inch display, but concerns about structural integrity led them to scale it back slightly. That alone shows how far they’re going to balance slimness with everyday durability.

Another design compromise or innovation, depending on your view is the camera setup. Instead of the now-standard dual or triple lens layouts, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature just a single rear camera.

Before you get disappointed, it’s worth remembering Apple has done magic with single lenses before. And with software-driven computational photography getting better every year, it’s possible this one-camera setup could still pack a serious punch.

Going with one lens also helps Apple preserve precious space for battery, which is a big deal when every millimeter counts.

Apple’s gearing up to take another big step toward minimalism with the iPhone 17 Air this time by saying goodbye to the physical SIM slot. Instead, the device is expected to go all-in on eSIM support worldwide.

While a few regions have already made the shift, making it global would be a major move.

With carriers worldwide increasingly supporting eSIM tech, it feels like a move that was bound to happen

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air will run on Apple’s C1 modem, a custom-designed chip that first made its debut in the iPhone 16e. This modem is built for ultra-efficient performance, which means Apple can keep power consumption low even in a smaller form factor.

The result? Despite being thinner and having less room for a huge battery, battery life is expected to match current iPhone models no small feat considering the size trade-off.

Apple typically inaugurates its major iPhone updates in mid-September, and the iPhone 17 series is expected to follow that familiar timeline. Alongside the iPhone 17 Air, we’re also likely to see the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the inauguration of AirPods Pro 3.

With all signs pointing to a strong design evolution this year, fall 2025 is already shaping up to be a landmark moment in the iPhone’s journey.

The iPhone 17 Air feels like Apple going back to its history focusing on elegant design without underperforming performance. It’s minimalist, modern, and audaciously thin. And while it might not be for everyone (especially those who love multi-camera setups), it offers a refreshing take in a world of increasingly bulky phones.

If you’re someone who values aesthetics, portability, and cutting-edge engineering, the iPhone 17 Air might just be your next dream device.

Stay tuned, September isn’t far away, and this is one launch you won’t want to miss.