OnePlus has once again turned heads with the launch of the OnePlus 13T, a phone that may be “small” by the brand’s standards but is anything but underwhelming. Currently available only in China, the 13T manages to squeeze some surprisingly powerful features into a body that’s just slightly larger than the iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy S25.

Though OnePlus calls it “small,” the 13T sports a 6.32-inch OLED display, a size that actually surpasses those of the two aforementioned flagship rivals. Yes, it’s a touch bigger and heavier, but we’re still talking about a compact device in today’s phone landscape. Compared to the standard OnePlus 13, the 13T has a screen that’s half an inch smaller and shaves off nearly an ounce in weight. That alone makes it more pocketable, more manageable, and arguably more appealing to users who miss the days of one-handed phones.

But where the 13T truly stands out is under the hood. It houses a 6,260mAh battery, an impressive feat for a phone this size. For perspective, that’s importantly larger than the 3,561mAh battery in the iPhone 16, and the 4,000mAh in Samsung’s Galaxy S25. In fact, it even outpaces the 6,000mAh battery in the larger OnePlus 13 and the 5,000mAh pack in Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.

By optimizing cell structure and ditching traditional lithium-ion limitations, OnePlus has packed in more power without the bulk ideal for users who want longevity without lugging around a giant device.

Long-time OnePlus fans may feel a twinge of nostalgia or even betrayal at the 13T’s most controversial change: the removal of the iconic alert slider. This little switch, loved for its ease of toggling between silent and ring modes, has been a staple on OnePlus phones for years.

In its place is something arguably more versatile: a shortcut button, also known as the “Quick Key.” This button can still control volume settings, but it goes a step further, allowing patrons to inaugurate particular apps, snap screenshots, or trigger AI tools with a single press. This button first debuted on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra (OnePlus and Oppo share a parent company), and it seems like this is the new direction moving forward.

It’s a risky move, but one that aligns with a trend in the industry giving users more personalization and multifunctionality, even if it means letting go of long-loved features.

Despite being branded a “T” model which often implies a lighter version of the flagship, the OnePlus 13T doesn’t compromise on performance. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor used in the standard 13. Joined with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB of storage.

Camera-wise, it attributes two 50MP rear sensors, one primary and one 2x telephoto which should be more than capable for everything from crisp portraits to detailed landscapes. Selfie duties are handled by a front-facing sensor (still unconfirmed in specs, but likely in the 16–32MP range), while the 80W wired charging ensures the massive battery doesn’t take an eternity to refill. Notably missing, however, is wireless charging a curious omission in 2025.

Priced Right: But Only in China (For Now)

At launch, the OnePlus 13T starts at CNY3,399, or roughly $466 about $100 cheaper than the base OnePlus 13. That’s a pretty compelling deal for a device that punches far above its price tag in nearly every category.

The only catch? Right now, it’s only available in China. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed whether the 13T will make its way to global markets like the US or Europe, leaving international fans waiting (and hoping). Given its combination of compact form, big battery, and premium internals, the 13T could be a hit abroad especially among users craving flagship performance without the full-size footprint.

The OnePlus 13T is a bit of a paradox. It’s labeled “small,” yet it challenges the very idea of what compact phones can offer. With cutting-edge battery tech, top-tier internals, and a fresh take on user interaction, it feels like OnePlus is once again pushing boundaries and perhaps, redefining what a “T” model should be.

Now, we just have to wait and see if OnePlus will let the rest of the world in on the fun.