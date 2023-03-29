New Leak Reveals Additional Playable Character in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries Mode

Resident Evil 4 fans will be excited to learn that the upcoming remake of the game will feature at least one new playable character in the Mercenaries mode. Capcom recently announced that the Mercenaries mode will be the first free DLC for the game, which is set to release in early April. The return of the Mercenaries mode had previously been confirmed by the Japanese developer, but no information had been given about any potential changes or additions to the mode.

The Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 was one of several extras that could be unlocked after completing the game’s main campaign. It involved defeating as many enemies as possible within a set time limit in exchange for points. The mode featured a roster of playable characters, including Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong, Jack Krauser, Hunk, and Albert Wesker. All of these characters will be making a return in the remake’s version of the mode.

However, a recent leak has revealed that the Mercenaries mode in the Resident Evil 4 remake will also feature a new playable character. According to a data-mining effort by a fan, the new character will be Luis, a character from the game’s main campaign. The leak suggests that the Mercenaries mode in the remake will be very similar to the original arcade-style experience, with the addition of Luis as a playable character being one of the few differences.

The leak also revealed some images of the Mercenaries mode levels in the remake, which appear to be based on locations from the original game. There will be four stages in the mode, including the village center from the game’s opening sequence, the mid-game castle wall, an island fort level, and a large dockyard. While the first three stages are based on locations from the main campaign, the docks map will be a Mercenaries exclusive.

Thanks to Gosetsu from the RE Wiki Discord, we now have the stages for the upcoming Mercenaries DLC coming April 7th. 🔺The Village:

Enemies will pour into the village square from all sides. Fight them off while picking up items found between and inside buildings.

It is worth noting that the Mercenaries mode is not the only content that has been cut from the Resident Evil 4 remake. The day-one version of the game will also be missing Separate Ways and Assignment: Ada, two modes that were unlocked after completing the main campaign in the original game. While Assignment: Ada was a brief non-canon adventure, many fans are hoping that Separate Ways will be added to the game as DLC. Separate Ways offers a unique perspective on the game’s story through hours of new content, making it a fan-favorite.

In conclusion, the Resident Evil 4 remake’s Mercenaries mode will feature at least one new playable character, Luis, in addition to the original roster of characters. The mode will also feature four stages, with one of them being a Mercenaries exclusive. Fans of the original game will be pleased to learn that the Mercenaries mode in the remake will be very similar to the arcade-style experience of the original. While some content has been cut from the remake, fans are hoping that Separate Ways will be added to the game as DLC in the future. The Resident Evil 4 remake is set to release in early April, and fans will be eagerly anticipating the chance to play the updated version of this classic game.