The Last of Us Part 1 PC Port Plagued with Performance Issues, Resulting in “Mostly Negative” Reviews

The much-anticipated release of the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 has been met with negative reviews on Steam. Many gamers have reported experiencing numerous issues with the game’s optimization, resulting in crashes and long loading times that have left the game unplayable for some players.

The Last of Us Part 1 was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and was later remastered for the PlayStation 4. The PC version, which was handled by Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy, features upgraded visuals and redone character models, and was released on March 28, 2023. However, it seems that the PC port of the game is plagued with performance issues, with many users expressing their disappointment with the game’s optimisation.

According to a report by MP1st, The Last of Us Part 1 on PC is taking over an hour to finish building shaders for some users. Even a high-end system required just under 45 minutes to complete the same task. The report also states that the game seems to be using 100% of the CPU, causing the hardware to run hot for an extended duration.

MP1st also tested the game on two GPUs, a GeForce RTX 3080 and a GeForce RTX 4090, both of which struggled to maintain a constant 60 FPS. These GPUs are well above the recommended system requirements for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, and a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT is required to play the game on ultra settings.

The issues with The Last of Us Part 1 on PC have resulted in the game receiving a “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam, making it one of the few PlayStation games on PC to receive such negative feedback. Many of Sony’s other PC ports did not have such issues at launch, with Horizon Zero Dawn having some problems when it was first released but eventually being patched later on.

Naughty Dog has acknowledged the issues faced by some PC users and stated on Twitter that the team is working to address these issues in upcoming patches. Despite this, many gamers are still disappointed with the game’s performance on PC and are urging the developers to take swift action to fix the issues.

In conclusion, The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has been met with negative reviews due to numerous performance issues, including crashes and long loading times. The game is taking over an hour to finish building shaders for some users, and even high-end systems are struggling to maintain a constant 60 FPS. The game’s optimization issues have resulted in it receiving a “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam, and many gamers are urging the developers to take swift action to fix the issues. While Naughty Dog has acknowledged the problems faced by PC users, it remains to be seen how long it will take for these issues to be resolved.