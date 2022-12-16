New Leaks for Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone, do checkout:

If you’ve been following the leaks, you’ve seen a lot of information about the new flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. This smartphone from the Korean behemoth is also one of the most anticipated smartphones for 2023.

There are many enthusiasts who have been impatiently awaiting this Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone, particularly the new and top-end model, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. We’ve compiled a list of all the leaks and updates you should be aware of regarding the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone.

Latest leaks about Samsung Galaxy S23

If you have been following the leaks, as we mentioned, there have been a raising number of rumors floating around and things got even confirmed after the smartphone was spotted on certification sites like TENNA.

There have been a number of reports that have purportedly slipped out on the TENNA certification site that indicate that this smartphone would feature a larger screen, notably the Ultra edition will have an even bigger 6.8-inch display with support for a max resolution of up to QHD+.

If we talk about the screen size, it is quite the same as the previously launched Galaxy S22 ultra smartphone. However, if we compare it with the previously launched smartphone, where the smartphone will be coming with an upgraded chipset onboard.

As per reports, Samsung has joined hands with the chip maker, Qualcomm where they have made an agreement to make customized chipsets that will be clocked on a higher frequency rate where it’s been said that this chipset will be clocked to around 3.36GHz.

If you are thinking about which Snapdragon chipset is this smartphone going to feature? As per reports, it’s been said that Samsung will be going with the customized variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Also, this faster chipset will be coupled with faster RAM and also faster storage as well. Samsung will be moving to provide up to 12GB of RAM alongside 1TB of internal storage as well.

Besides the RAM, storage and processor, we also have updates on the battery side through certifications where it’s been said that it will be coming with a massive battery of up to 5000 mAh in capacity and also will it be featuring a faster wired charging, however, the power output is not out yet.

Moving to the software side, this smartphone will be featuring the latest Android OS 13 out of the box, and on top of the latest android operating system, you will also get the flavors of the latest Samsung launcher, the OneUI 5.0.

Is the price leaked for Samsung Galaxy S23?

As of now, we don’t have any updates regarding the pricing of this upcoming Galaxy S23. But, we will be updating you as things gets confirmed officially.