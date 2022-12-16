Scar Speed: Upcoming P2E Game to Set a New Standard for Web3 Games

Experts from Arcadian Lab (game development) and Renesis Tech (blockchain development) are working on a new and upcoming revolutionary car racing and battling game called ‘Scar Speed’.

Being built on Unreal Engine, the game is meant to offer the ultimate battle car racing experience where every race is a new encounter with an unknown outcome.

The game takes a “gameplay first” approach and features challenging PVE, hardcore PvP, and a living economy. Through skill-based gameplay, Scar Speed aims to eliminate pay-to-win while rewarding only the skilled players for keeping things interesting. The skill-based, competitive nature of Scar Speed’s battle racing system makes it a good fit for those with a competitive streak.

Scar Speed is an AAA-grade fast-paced game focused on immersion and realism. For this reason, the team has chosen Unreal Engine 5, which allows it to achieve astonishing production values, impressive visuals, special effects, and realistic graphics.

Players have the ability to customize their favorite rides and expand their collection, as well as unlock exclusive content by participating in scheduled drops and completing challenges.

This is why the game features a car factory, garage, workshop for customizations, a marketplace for auctions and trade, exclusive NFT drops, and socializing with other players through chat, as well as creating and sharing pictures and videos of the very prized car NFTs.

On top of that, through photorealistic graphics with highly detailed cars and environments, the game provides its players with a realistic and ultimate competitive battle car racing experience. Simply put, with Scar speed, the team basically aims to build an infrastructure that allows for a smooth transition for the current gamers to a AAA Web3 games future.

Addressing the Pain Points

After revolutionizing the finance sector, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are all set to transform the gaming industry, which is predicted to be worth $200 billion by the end of 2024.

With the rise in the popularity and adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain gaming has started gaining traction, attracting the interests of multiple brands like Gucci and Burberry, specialized VC funds like Animoca Brands, a16z, and Defiance Capital, and gaming groups such as Ubisoft, Sky Mavis, etc.

Like any emerging segment within the burgeoning blockchain ecosystem, funds, resources, and talent are pouring into this sector at an impressive scale. It began gaining momentum from the COVID-19 pandemic, with millions of people locked in their homes playing games as full-time jobs to earn a stable income.

Thanks to the financialization of gaming through NFTs that has led to the rise of the Play-and-Earn market, players can ”truly” earn and own digital assets, which then can be sold for real money. That said, the space is still very nascent, which means most projects are cash-grabbers, and players are entering the NFT gaming world with only a desire to make a short-term profit.

All in all, the fast-paced blockchain gaming industry is currently struggling with several issues in terms of fraudulent activities, weak game design, lack of a long-term plan, and loss of interest from participants. This is hurting the credibility of the industry.

Besides being rife with scams, ”entry fees” create a barrier, especially when the price of the token surges. Not to mention, existing blockchain games encounter high gas fee rates, which in turn burdens the players.

Blockchain games also carry potential risks of token and NFT inflation, which can trigger the collapse of the in-game economy. On top of all that, it is challenging for blockchain game developers to enter the traditional game market for several reasons. It can be a lack of support for mobile and desktop platforms, limited integration of payment gateways, and popular game stores, including the App Store and even Google Play banning games that feature crypto/NFT exchanges.

The current focus of crypto games is on earning, which makes the overall gaming experience poor. Instead, the ideal approach should be to make the game fun and enjoyable and the by-product should be an inherent store of value directly correlating to the players time spent playing the game, which is exactly the motto of Scar Speed.

Scar Speed: Solutions to Existing Problems

Scar Speed has started with a very-well curated whitepaper with extensive commentary on the game’s design to help users not fall for scams. Both players and investors are advised to review the whitepaper thoroughly.

The game doesn’t have any initial investment requirement, so gamers can try Scar Speed for free before spending any real money on it. There are no paywalls to prevent players from their first experience. Only once players have signed up can they purchase NFTs or play to earn NFTs to experience the P2E model truly. In this manner, Scar Speed can reach a much larger audience than most other NFT games.

In addition, Scar Speed is purely a skill-based battle car racing game where the outcome is determined by the player’s physical and mental skills. Here, in-game purchases won’t help towards winning the game. While there is no pay-to-win model, purchases in the game are cosmetic at best which do help the player stand out from the crowd.

As a play-to-earn game built on top of cutting-edge blockchain technologies, Scar Speed revolves around a player-owned economy where players buy, sell, and trade resources that they earn in the game.

Besides the ability to truly own the game earnings as NFTs and sell them for profit, the most important aspect of Scar Speed is its focus on making the gameplay fun and enjoyable for the players.

Unlike the other P2E games that are monotonous, Scar Speed brings a breath of fresh air with its extensive game design and skill-based gameplay, which makes it fair and fosters competition. This is achieved through an extremely fair matchmaking design and a rank-based competitive ladder so that everyone can enjoy playing the game regardless of their skill level or the type of NFTs they possess.

By using skill-based Power-Ups, Scar Speed wants to challenge the status quo as well as allow players to make a comeback even if they’re on the losing end of the spectrum.

When it comes to its game economy, Scar Speed’s infrastructure has been designed with an NFT first approach. The team has focused on building the blockchain aspect as the game scales. Cryptocurrency is not at the forefront of this game – the experience is. It shows us that Scar Speed is truly envisioned with gamers in mind.

With all these characteristics combined, Scar Speed is setting a new standard for Web3 games, bringing users the same high-quality experiences as the AAA games market.