New Lineup of Lenovo’s Legion gaming laptops launched in India

Lenovo is well known for launching competitively priced legion series of gaming laptops in India. So, to add to the list of their gaming laptops Lenevo has launched yet another lineup in India on 18th August. The lineup includes three devices namely Legion 7i, Legion 5i and Legion 5Pi. All of the devices come with 10th gen Intel processors and excellent Nvidia graphics.

Lenovo legion 7i specifications and price

Legion 7i is the high-end model of the whole series and starts at a price of Rs 1,99,990 for the base variant. The device comes with a full-HD display having a peak brightness of 500 nits. It also has support for 144 Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gaming. The device also has support for NVidia G-sync and comes with up to i9 10th gen, the top-shelf intel Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card, up to 32GB of DDR4 2933Mhz RAM and 1tb SSD.

The display of the laptop also has support for 100% sRGB colour gamut, and thus the device can be an excellent choice as a productivity machine for video editing. The keyboard also comes with a full-sized number pad.

Lenovo has also integrated a new technology in this laptop called the Legion ColdFront 2.0 that provides better thermal performance and efficiency for smooth gaming. The device comes with an 80 watt-hour battery.

Lenovo legion 5pi specifications and price

The middle ground of the series is the legion 5pi starting at a price of Rs 1,34,990. The device has a full-HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate similar to the top model of the series. It is powered by up to i7 10th gen processor and an Nvidia GTX 2060 graphics card.

The device also has a 512gb SSD, 16gb of DDR4 Ram and a 4-cell Li-polymer battery that has support for 230-watt charging via the included power adapter. It also has the support for Legion ColdFront 2.0 found in the higher variant.

Lenovo legion 5i specifications and price

The most affordable of the bunch Lenovo legion 5i starts at a price of Rs 79,990 for the base variant. The base variant of the device comes with an i5 10th gen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6, full-HD antiglare display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 8b DDR4 RAM, 512gb SSD and a 170-watt adapter to charge its 60Kw battery.

The device can go up to i7 10th gen processors and NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti 4gb GDDR6 graphics for uninterrupted performance. The high-end model comes with a 256gb SSD paired with a 1tb HDD and starts at Rs 104,990.

All in all, Lenovo has launched some pretty good laptops according to the price. The improvements they have made in the thermal efficiency, audio and display using Legion Coldfront technology 2.0, Dolby Atmos and 100% sRGB colour gamut support respectively are incredible.

Along with the subtle improvements that Lenovo has made, the high-end specs makes these laptops an excellent deal according to the prices. The models Legion 7i and Legion 5i will be available both online and offline starting this week and the model legion 5pi will be available later this month.