Pixxel secured $5 million in seed funding from Blume, growX, and Lightspeed

Pixxel, a Bangalore based private earth imaging startup, has now secured $5 million in seed funding backed by the growX Ventures, Blume Ventures.

The round also saw participation from the Stanford Angels and Ryan Johnson, a Veteran in earth imaging and CEO at black bridge, a Canadian earth imaging company.

Inventus Capital also participated in the funding round.

Sanjay Nath, a Managing Partner at Blume Ventures, said: “Pixxel has identified a unique opportunity in the remote sensing space, to solve huge problems across industries that have never been tackled before. The time for space tech is now, driven by many tailwinds – the proliferation of micro satellites, reduced launch costs, and the need for more real-time deep intelligence on our planet. Pixxel is a true Indian deep-tech company, led by young and passionate founders, building for the globe – exactly the kind of bold play we like backing.”