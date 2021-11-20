New Pacific map for Call Of Duty: Warzone is delayed

The new pacific map for Call Of Duty: Warzone has been delayed but just by some days. Players who own Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be getting 24-hour exclusive access starting December 8th, which means Call Of Duty: Warzone players will experience the map after 24 hours on December 9th. The December 8th update will also bring new maps, modes, Vanguards multiplayer weapons and equipment, and Zombies game mode updates. At the same time, Warzones Caldera will bring new vehicles and Vanguard Royale mode. Warzone Pacific will bring crater, rebirth island, Vanguard Royale new mode, and new cars in World War II-style.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

