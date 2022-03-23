New Witcher Game Confirmed To Be In Development On Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a new Witcher game is in development and it will be using Unreal Engine 5. Today’s announcement from the developer and publisher CD Projekt RED has confirmed that a new game is currently in development and CD Projekt RED will be moving to Unreal Engine 5 instead of the REDengine technology used to create previous games.

While many fans are focused on confirming the new Witcher Saga, it’s not just a new game from CD Projekt Red, including long-term partnerships and Unreal Engine 5 development to create an open-world experience. It has been confirmed that the developers may be in the early stages of development, and there is still a long way to go before the new Witcher saga hits the hands of players. The Witcher community is active on social media confirming the new game, but it’s likely that Witcher fans will end up waiting years for the game’s release.

The Witcher video game series, is currently in development on Unreal Engine 5, marking the start of a new franchise saga and a new technology partnership with Epic. CD PROJEKT RED developers will be collaborating with Epic developers with the primary goal of helping set up Unreal Engine 5 to work in the open world, starting with the development of the next game in the Witcher series.

According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, the collaboration with CD Projekt Red will “push the boundaries of interactive storytelling and gameplay” and benefit the developer community for years to come. The new Witcher saga will kick off a multi-year “strategic partnership” between CD Projekt Red and Epic Games, which includes the licensing and technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine 5.

Regardless of the partnership with Epic Games, you can expect the next Witcher game on Steam – CD developer Projekt Red says it has no plans to make the new Witcher a showcase-exclusive. Radek Grabowski said that CD Projekt Red has yet to announce the name of the game, the new The Witcher game will not be exclusive to the Epic store, and CDPR has not provided additional details such as a development period or release date.

At this stage, there is no official information about his successor. Before sharing. There are still plans to re-release the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, available as a free update for PS4 and Xbox One owners or purchased separately. We can expect the game to be available on multiple digital markets upon release, not just the Epic Games Store.

For those wondering if the studio’s move to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 means the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is going down the same path, the answer is no; CDPR confirmed in the announcement that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is still using REDengine Construct. While The Witcher 4 is moving towards new technology, CD Projekt has confirmed that its own REDengine will continue to be used to develop the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.