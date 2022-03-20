New World 2022 Roadmap Revealed

The New World 2022 roadmap has been revealed, detailing the content Amazon Games MMORPG players can look forward to in the coming months, including new shipments, new events, and more Amazon Games titles. The 2022 New World Roadmap looks even further into the future of the New World, with summer bringing a new expedition and a new event, and autumn introducing territory, an expedition, weapons, and a brand new event.

In accordance with the roadmap, new regions, expeditions, and maps will appear in the game during 2022. A new area to explore called Sulfur Sands will be available, a new end-game expedition called Ennead will be added, and a new Greatsword will be added. In the autumn, perhaps, there will be Sulfur Sands, a new desert biome in the New World, which will open a new culture belonging to this area, with special additions.

The official release of the Heart of Madness update will mark the end of their main MMO New World storyline and add a new end-game expedition called Tempests Heart. A recent update video from the New World developers gives fans a sneak peek at the upcoming New World Heart of Madness expansion, along with a roadmap for 2022.

The details of the PvP changes are more clear in the developer’s roundtable video, and we’ll have to see how those changes play out in his own colonial fantasy MMO. The focus on PvE expeditions in the 2022 update doesn’t seem to play to New Worlds’ strengths in PvP or the player-driven economy, and despite its flaws, it remains a unique attraction. Amazon Game Studios has released a video of the developer roundtable along with a roadmap for 2022 for its colonial fantasy MMO New World.

The new world roadmap for 2022 has been released in the form of a nearly hour-long YouTube video in which the developers at Amazon Game Studios sit down in a panel discussion to reveal and explain what new features are in store for us in the coming months. Cai Haoyu miHoYo shared new details about the development of an open world JRPG and plans for the future. The latest roadmap for the game will kick off this month with Tempests Heart Expedition and more, so we’ll see more details on those plans and features as we get closer to their release.

New Worlds Tempests Heart Expedition and Other Elements of the Dead Heart Update discusses spring content, as well as plans for new cannons, a 3v3 PvP arena, and special rewards for those who enjoy the New Worlds PvP experience. The roadmap shows that Spring 2022 (or Season 2 for our friends in the Southern Hemisphere) will bring a new musket weapon, starting with a new content roadmap that players can look forward to.