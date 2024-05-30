The debate over whether smartphones should be allowed in schools is a heated one. Imagine a classroom full of kids, but instead of focusing on the teacher, they’re sneaking peeks at their screens. In New York, it seems that soon, students will only be able to use basic phones, not the smart ones with full internet access, while they’re on school grounds.

New York’s Plan

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has a plan. She wants to introduce a bill later this year, aiming for it to be discussed in January 2025. This bill is about keeping the smart out of phones in schools, making them “dumb phones” that can only make calls and send texts. This way, kids can stay connected with their parents without being distracted by the internet.

Parents’ Concerns

Many parents worry about not being able to reach their kids during emergencies or just to sort out daily plans. In England, where phones are banned in all schools, this has been a big issue. But Hochul’s bill tries to solve this by allowing phones that don’t have internet access. This means parents can still call or text their kids if needed. As Governor Hochul put it, “Parents are very anxious about mass shootings in schools. They want to be able to connect in an emergency.”

The Safe for Kids Act

Governor Hochul is also pushing for the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act. This act would make social media platforms show posts in the order they were posted, not based on what an algorithm thinks you want to see. It also gives parents more control, like blocking notifications at night.

Protecting Children’s Data

Another bill in the works is the New York Child Data Protection Act. This one is about keeping kids’ personal data safe. It stops online sites from collecting data if they know the user is a child.

Big Companies Push Back

Not everyone is happy about these bills. Big companies and trade groups have spent more than $800,000 trying to stop them. The biggest spender? Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, which spent $156,932.

Students and Parents’ Reactions

Kids aren’t too thrilled about the idea of a smartphone ban. Imagine telling a fish it can only swim in a small bowl and not the whole ocean. In February, a high school in Houston saw students protest a new cell phone ban by storming out of their classrooms. There were even fights at James Madison High the day before the ban was announced.

Parents might not be happy either. A report from Common Sense Media says about a quarter of the notifications teens get on their phones during school hours come from their parents. Some parents might even transfer their kids to different schools if they can’t use smartphones. It’s like taking away their magic wands and expecting them to still perform tricks.

The UK’s Approach

In the UK, ministers are also considering giving parents more control over their children’s smartphone use. They’re thinking about banning the sale of smartphones to anyone under 16. This means kids would have to wait until they’re older to get their hands on a smartphone.

Conclusion

The question of whether smartphones should be banned in schools is a tricky one. On one hand, it could help kids focus more on their studies and less on their screens. On the other hand, it’s important for parents to stay connected with their kids. New York’s approach of allowing basic phones might be a good middle ground, but it’s clear that both students and parents have strong feelings about it. Just like trying to make a cat take a bath, finding the right solution might take a lot of patience and creativity.