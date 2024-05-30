Elden Ring offers a wide array of weapon classes, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. While heavier weapons like colossal swords and giant hammers deliver significant stance damage, lighter weapons such as daggers and thrusting swords boast faster movesets. Among these diverse options, whips stand out for their distinctiveness, as they deal no stance damage and can’t break an enemy’s poise. This unique characteristic often deters players, but those seeking a challenge will appreciate the whips’ unique moveset. The Giant’s Red Braid and the Magma Whip Candlestick are notable whips with impressive Ashes of War in Elden Ring.

Why Choose the Magma Whip Candlestick?

The Magma Whip Candlestick is an excellent alternative for players who haven’t yet defeated the Fire Giant or chosen the Burn, O Flame! Incantation from its remembrance. This whip offers a unique combat style and a fiery aesthetic that many players find appealing.

Obtaining the Magma Whip Candlestick: A Step-by-Step Guide

To obtain the Magma Whip Candlestick, players must complete a specific NPC questline involving Patches. Here’s how you can acquire this unique weapon:

Step 1: Encounter Patches in Murkwater Cave

Your journey begins in Limgrave. Thorough exploration is key, as Patches can be easily missed. You’ll find him in Murkwater Cave. After sparing his life, Patches will become passive and eventually move to different locations as you progress through the game.

Step 2: Join Volcano Manor

As you advance through The Lands Between, you will encounter Volcano Manor. Joining the manor is essential for continuing Patches’ questline. Upon joining, you’ll find Patches among the recusants in the manor.

Step 3: Complete Tanith’s Assassination Request

To progress further, you need to complete an assassination request from Tanith, the head of Volcano Manor. After defeating Old Knight Istvan, you can return to Patches for another task.

Step 4: Accept Patches’ Assassination Request

Patches will then ask you to assassinate the Great Horned Tragoth. You’ll find a red mark indicating Tragoth’s location north of the Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook. The invasion sign is inside the cave where you previously fought the Magma Wyrm Makar. If you haven’t defeated this boss yet, you’ll need to do so to proceed.

Step 5: Defeat Great Horned Tragoth

Upon defeating Tragoth, you’ll be rewarded with the Bull-Goat armor set. After this victory, return to Patches. He won’t immediately give you the Magma Whip Candlestick. Instead, rest at a site of grace and then revisit Patches to ask about your reward. Only then will he hand over the Magma Whip Candlestick.

Important Note: Timing Matters

It’s crucial to obtain the Magma Whip Candlestick before defeating Rykard, the Shardbearer boss located in Volcano Manor. Failing to do so will lock you out of this weapon.

Evaluating the Magma Whip Candlestick: Is It Worth It?

The Magma Whip Candlestick is a unique whip that primarily scales with Dexterity and Faith. It requires 8 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 18 Faith to wield effectively. At its maximum level, it boasts B scaling in Dexterity, C in Faith, and D in Strength.

As its name suggests, the Magma Whip Candlestick deals fire damage. Its Ash of War is particularly noteworthy, as it spews magma on the ground, much like the Magma Blade. The weapon skill’s damage scales with Faith, making it an excellent choice for Faith-based builds. However, for players who don’t focus on Faith, this weapon might not be as effective, given that much of its damage potential comes from the Ash of War.

Acquiring the Magma Whip Candlestick in Elden Ring involves a series of specific steps, primarily revolving around Patches’ questline and the Volcano Manor. While its unique characteristics and fiery moveset make it an attractive choice for Faith builds, players should carefully consider their build and combat preferences before investing in this weapon. For those who appreciate the challenge and distinctive style of whips, the Magma Whip