News, trends and web development trends in 2022

If you follow new trends, then you have most likely witnessed the rise and fall of numerous technologies. However, the growing web development trends in 2022 are those sites, tools, and elements that have the most potential, popularity, and growth prospects.

Progressive Web Apps

Recently, the popularity of native mobile applications has surpassed all expectations. Next Generation Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) have taken the best user experience and translated it into mobile apps. Actually, the technology is not new, since PWAs appeared back in 2015. However, it took two years for developers to turn PWA into one of the major web programming trends.

PWAs are web applications that have a similar feel and user experience to mobile applications. They collect the latest web technologies in a user-friendly form, which the user can access at any time using the bookmarks or browser extension bar. To better understand the essence of progressive web applications, we have compiled a list of their main features:

First, PWAs do not require installation. Users can open PWA in a browser by simply entering the URL.

Secondly, PWAs comply with the latest compatibility standards and work in all modern browsers.

Thanks to the work of service services, PWAs do not depend on the state of the network. With pre-caching, PWAs are available to users even offline (which is just the same in case of a temporary lack of an Internet network, for example).

Chatbots and artificial intelligence

Currently, “Artificial Intelligence” has left the realm of sci-fi technologies and has confidently entered the top 10 web development trends in 2022. Large companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, IBM and Amazon have seen opportunities to invest in the development of AI and have done everything possible to partially integrate artificial intelligence technologies into their sites. They invest heavily every day in the development of chatbot technology.

Motion UI – animations and transitions

The next web development trend is not as far from the average user as AI and blockchains. He predicts the popularity and widespread adoption of the Motion UI library. This library allows you to instantly animate your website’s user interface using motion design.

Results

Now you know the main trends and web development trends of 2022. Which ones have the highest potential for promoting your business? Well think. Then, choose a couple, and be sure to try it, because whoever does not risk it does not drink champagne.