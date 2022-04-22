Newton School Receives $25 Million Investment in Latest Round

Newton School is a Bengaluru based start-up that acts as a platform for people to learn and get online certifications and get themselves educated in the tech world. The company offers a wide range of courses with various levels of advancements, so anyone from a beginner looking to get into the industry and a techie looking to further their career can both get the course perfect for them on the website.

The company recently successfully secured an investment worth $25 million USD in their latest round, which was headed by Steadview Capital, a private equity management fund that is based in the United Kingdom but mainly focuses on Indian companies.

When asked how they will utilize these funds, the company said that they will first look to expand and hire more employees. They will also look to up their growth, improve on their existing technology and start working on building their brand and work on publicity to put their name out to the public.

The company was founded three years ago, in 2019, by two men – Siddarth Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra. The main goal for the two of them is to expand the company, so people in India and around the world can gain knowledge and a good understanding of the tech world for a cheap and affordable price.

The company even has a new payment method where you can enrol for the course and complete their payments over a span of three years so that they have time to get a job with their new knowledge and then complete paying for the course once they are able to stand on both feet.

Since the company began operations, they have successfully gotten 1500 of their customers into 600 companies and some of them are at top of their fields such as Google, Lenskart and Razorpay.

The founders said that the funding will enable the company to increase their workforce and improve their technology as they look the revolutionize the ed-tech industry.

The courses are structured in a way so that you can take your time in finishing them. There are no deadlines. The firm recently expanded their course catalogue and master’s programs are now available. The company is now set to have a revenue run rate of $100 million USD by the end of next year.

Since their inception, the company has now successfully received around $30 million USD as investments. It seems like Newton School has something special in their hands only time will tell if they are able to reach the summit of their field.