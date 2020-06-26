Nextbillion.ai secured $7M funding led by Lightspeed

Nextbillion.ai, the Singapore headquartered AI startup founded in January in 2020, has now secured a $7 million Series A investment backed by the Lightspeed Venture Partners and Falcon Edge Capital.

Nextbillion.ai aims to deliver a wide range of AI-supported hyperlocal solutions starting with an area of mapping.

On the new investment, Nextbillion.ai Co-founder Ajay Bulusu said, “Emerging markets across the world are far more complex, with different languages, cultures, hyperlocal nuances and densely populated cities than the developed markets. We see opportunity in these complexities.”

Gaurav Bubna, Co-founder, Nextbillion.ai, said, “We see opportunity in building an inclusive world offering equal access to technology solutions in the most intelligent, secured and affordable manner.”