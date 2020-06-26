New Agency Opens Doors To The Private Sector For Space Exploration In India

IN-SPACe, an agency separate to ISRO has been announced with the purpose of regulating the activities of private players within the Indian space exploration landscape.

In his address today, Dr. Sivan announced establishment of IN-SPACe under Department of Space as a separate vertical for permitting and regulating the activities of private industry in space sector. For further details please visit: https://t.co/RyizPC1cf9 — ISRO (@isro) June 25, 2020

The agency was announced by Chairperson of ISRO, Dr. K. Sivan, and promises “tapping the potential of entire country for unlocking its potential by enabling private enterprises and start-ups to undertake end-to-end space activities.”

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center will act as a “national nodal agency”, promoting private endeavors in space sector for which ISRO will share its technical expertise as well as facilities.

The Indian Space Research Organization will remain the primary body with the sole power to decide what type of missions will be undertaken, while private entities will be given the opportunity to participate in R&D activities, and possibly co-travel one advanced inter-planetary missions in the future.