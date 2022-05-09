NFT brand Doodles hires Billboard exec Julian Holguin as CEO

Doodles, a leading web3 NFT, media, and entertainment business has appointed Julian Holguin as Partner and CEO. Holguin offers more than a decade of experience driving critical development and improvement efforts amid Billboard’s transition from a B2B exchange distribution to a buyer-facing music brand for fans. His move to Doodles heralds an exciting new era in NFTs, in which Holguin will collaborate closely with the Doodles founding team to expand and climb beyond the current NFT market and lean toward music, games, premium content, and consumer products. Doodles aim to become the largest and most loved web3 media brand in the world while focusing on the general consumer market via culture and entertainment.

Holguin has over 14 years of expertise as a media and distraction chief, where he led a few significant roles throughout governmental institutions. Throughout his career, he has scaled and adapted valuable IPs. Most recently, he held the position of President of Billboard and was responsible for transforming the brand from a music exchange magazine to a global multi-stage insight for fans. He has lately maintained his influence with MRC Studios, Dick Clark Productions, and NBC Universal.

“I couldn’t wait to go on this adventure with Evan, Jordan, and Scott. What they’ve been able to do and how far they’ve come in such a short period is quite remarkable. Doodles have shown that a blockchain-based media organization can and will fundamentally alter how we interact with and value content. I’m looking forward to helping Doodles become one of the world’s next outstanding companies and bringing blockchain and NFTs into the mainstream market “Doodles CEO Julian Holguin said

Holguin’s transformed perspective has changed brands in media, computerized distribution, virtual entertainment, streaming, TV, and live events. This, along with Doodles’ general achievement, positions the better NFT brand as the primary driver of NFTs towards the next period of coming out to be huge scope amusement and way of life consumer brands.

“Julian’s vast expertise as a music and media leader will help Doodles reach billions of followers by developing cutting-edge organizations with the world’s largest artisans and organizations,” said Co-organizer Evan Keast. “This level of primary arrangement is a web3 first, confirming our responsibility to adopt the standard. We’re delighted to welcome Julian to Doodles.”

Doodles are currently acquiring the world’s most prominent craftspeople and cultivating the next generation of NFT goods. Doodles will soon disclose historic duties under Holguin’s authority to land worldwide pioneering organizations and expand the brand to billions while onboarding the next flood of millions of new crypto customers. This is merely the first in a series of announcements expected over the next several months as Doodles continues to pique our attention.