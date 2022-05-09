Qualcomm CEO: The metaverse is ‘going to be a very big opportunity’

It has been suggested that Meta’s (FB) metaverse endeavor, widely known as Reality Labs, would lose around $3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, raising questions about whether the metaverse has a role in the advanced future. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said that current costs are “laying the basis” for this expertise to become standard practice in the future.

However, Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon feels that the best is yet to come in terms of adoption and funding for the metaverse.

It is genuine, and it will be a huge open door, according to Amon on Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. “For quite some time, we have been investing in key advances that will allow the merger of the physical and technological worlds. That Qualcomm now owns more than 40 computer-generated experience and augmented reality goods throughout the globe is an unassailable fact as a consequence of their early attempts.”

From the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles in 2022, Amon joins Yahoo Finance Live for an interesting talk with Alexandra Garfinkle of Yahoo Finance. Amon spoke on the company’s position in the automobile business, as well as in organizations, rivals, and the metaverse.

Also of note is that, despite Meta’s $3 billion receivable for Reality Labs in the first quarter of 2022 seeming to be substantial, the venture lost more than $10 billion each year from 2010 to 2021. A web-based version of Skyline Worlds, Meta’s flagship virtual reality social program, is expected to be released late in the quarter to accommodate users who do not have an Oculus Quest 2 or equivalent headgear. Customers have flocked to the stage in previous years in large numbers (300,000).

In the words of Qualcomm’s Amon, the company continues to protect current and emerging organizations by partnering with business behemoths such as Meta and Microsoft (MSFT) to provide hardware and programming programs for their extended reality (XR) enterprises.

“Meta is perhaps the one with whom we have the closest relationship,” he remarked. “When it came to the Quest and the Quest 2, we had a pretty solid VR organization with them. We revealed at CES that we are now collaborating with Microsoft on a custom chip for augmented reality as the Microsoft HoloLens prepares to scale, and we announced a collaboration with companies such as ByteDance for VR for Tiktok, and we announced a relationship with Google for augmented reality.”