NFT Market Suffers Crypto Crash, Sales Drop 150 Percent

The market for NFTs has come to a full standstill due to the ongoing collapse in the global crypto market. The price of Bitcoin, the most widely used cryptocurrency, has fallen to its lowest level in 18 months. All cryptocurrencies are expected to continue their downward trend for some time. A similar pattern is emerging as sales of newly discovered flora and fauna (NFT) continue to decline and fewer NFT buyers can be found in NFT marketplaces.

Since April, the value of NFTs sold has decreased by 150 percent, according to the CryptoSlam NFT tracker. The price of one NFT has plummeted by 67% since April when one could be bought for $589. There has been a huge decrease in the number of NFT transactions as well, from 62 million to 27 million.

There have been no Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs sold for less than $100,000 since August of 2021. Nothing like this has ever occurred before. There has been a 100% decrease in floor pricing since May when BAYC NFTs were sold for $200,000 each.

Since June 15th, when the floor price dropped to $106,000, the NFT market has been swiftly dropping and is predicted to collapse shortly. Coins like Ethereum may be to blame for the decline in NFTs’ value, according to some analysts. NFTs are often created on the Ethereum network. Shortly, Ethereum is expected to break beyond the $1,000 barrier. BAYC’s price cut has lowered the NFT floor cost for other highly rated collections. The previous day, Otherdeed’s price plummeted by 11%, while Moonbirds’ price dropped by 42%.

January’s revenue for NFT plummeted to $4.6 billion throughout all of this. National Football League (NFL) revenue fell by 53 percent in March, totaling $2.44 billion, compared to the same month last year. The number of first-time purchasers dropped by 66.5 percent in January (9.98 lakhs), March (6.4 lakhs), and April (9.98 lakhs), according to figures (3.81 lakhs of them).

Predicated on “NFT,” Bill Gates has said in the past, the “greater fool theory.” Investors may earn money by buying and selling costly assets at the right moment, according to this theory.

TechCrunch had booked an appearance by Bill Gates at a climate change conference. “A corporation where people produce stuff” was what he was looking for. One of Microsoft’s co-founders, Bill Gates, does not own any cryptocurrencies at this time. In addition to being dubious of assets geared at “avoiding taxes or any form of government law,” Gates is cited as stating, “I’m neither long nor short in anything.” “This topic has no appeal to me at all.”